Iraqi officials deny alleged US airdrop in Maysan

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A number of officialsdenied news about an airdrop carried out by the US troops in Maysan, Parliament'sSecurity and Defense Committee member Abbas Sarwat said.The US forces,according to the government, are present in the country to train Iraqi forcesand provide them with technical consultation, Sarwat said, adding that theparliament is working on a law to determine the status of foreign troops inIraq.Armed militias, who are believed to be loyalto Iran in Iraq, have been recently calling for the removal of foreign troopsfrom the country. Apparently, they find themselves supported by parliamentaryattempts by MPs of pro-Iran factions to pass a law forcing the government toremove these troops, especially American ones.Earlier in January, Sadiqun movement MP Ahmed Kanani said that a draft law to remove foreign forcesfrom the country is still being prepared by the parliament's legal committee.In a press statement, Kanani affirmed theimportance of speeding up efforts to issue the legislation to remove theforeign troops from Iraq.Discussing the law will be placed on theagenda of the upcoming sessions, Kanani said, adding that "these forces willstay longer inside the country, which poses a lot of questions anddoubts."The Parliament's security and defense committeesaid that the plan to remove the US combat troops from the country does notinclude a timetable.