Iraqi officials deny alleged US airdrop in Maysan
2019/01/31 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A number of officials

denied news about an airdrop carried out by the US troops in Maysan, Parliament's

Security and Defense Committee member Abbas Sarwat said.The US forces,

according to the government, are present in the country to train Iraqi forces

and provide them with technical consultation, Sarwat said, adding that the

parliament is working on a law to determine the status of foreign troops in

Iraq.Armed militias, who are believed to be loyal

to Iran in Iraq, have been recently calling for the removal of foreign troops

from the country. Apparently, they find themselves supported by parliamentary

attempts by MPs of pro-Iran factions to pass a law forcing the government to

remove these troops, especially American ones.Earlier in January, Sadiqun movement MP Ahmed Kanani said that a draft law to remove foreign forces

from the country is still being prepared by the parliament's legal committee.In a press statement, Kanani affirmed the

importance of speeding up efforts to issue the legislation to remove the

foreign troops from Iraq.Discussing the law will be placed on the

agenda of the upcoming sessions, Kanani said, adding that "these forces will

stay longer inside the country, which poses a lot of questions and

doubts."The Parliament's security and defense committee

said that the plan to remove the US combat troops from the country does not

include a timetable.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


