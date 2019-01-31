Iraqi officials deny alleged US airdrop in Maysan

2019/01/31 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A number of officials
denied news about an airdrop carried out by the US troops in Maysan, Parliament's
Security and Defense Committee member Abbas Sarwat said.The US forces,
according to the government, are present in the country to train Iraqi forces
and provide them with technical consultation, Sarwat said, adding that the
parliament is working on a law to determine the status of foreign troops in
Iraq.Armed militias, who are believed to be loyal
to Iran in Iraq, have been recently calling for the removal of foreign troops
from the country. Apparently, they find themselves supported by parliamentary
attempts by MPs of pro-Iran factions to pass a law forcing the government to
remove these troops, especially American ones.Earlier in January, Sadiqun movement MP Ahmed Kanani said that a draft law to remove foreign forces
from the country is still being prepared by the parliament's legal committee.In a press statement, Kanani affirmed the
importance of speeding up efforts to issue the legislation to remove the
foreign troops from Iraq.Discussing the law will be placed on the
agenda of the upcoming sessions, Kanani said, adding that "these forces will
stay longer inside the country, which poses a lot of questions and
doubts."The Parliament's security and defense committee
said that the plan to remove the US combat troops from the country does not
include a timetable.
