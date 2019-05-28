Home › Baghdad Post › France calls on Iraq to spare four of its citizens from the hangman

2019/05/28 | 21:20



Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday said France was intensifying diplomatic efforts to prevent four of its citizens being executed in Iraq after they were sentenced to death for belonging to ISIS.



President Emmanuel Macron's government has said it respects Iraqi sovereignty, but opposes the death penalty.



Iraqi court officials have said the four have been sentenced to death by hanging.











