Satellite images show fields in northwest Syria on fire

2019/05/28 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- New satellite images show fields, orchards and olive groves

burning in northwest Syria, where the army has waged an assault against rebels

in their last major stronghold.Government air strikes, backed by Russia, have focused on

the south of Idlib province and nearby parts of Hama, uprooting nearly 250,000

people. The bombing has killed 229 civilians and injured 727 others, according

to the UOSSM medical charity.In the photos by satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe

Inc, plumes of dark smoke rise from the countryside around al-Habeet village in

Idlib and the small town of Kafr Nabouda in Hama.The before and after images, collected at the start and end

of last week, show patches of scorched earth, fields blackened by fire, and

clusters of destroyed buildings. Some of the fires appear to be still burning.The civil defense in the northwest, a rescue service in

opposition territory, said on Monday that government warplanes had been

pounding crop fields in Idlib, setting them on fire.Syrian state news agency SANA said on Tuesday that militants

had shelled villages in the northern Hama countryside, damaging houses and

burning wheat fields.While al-Habeet is in the hands of insurgents, government

forces recaptured Kafr Nabouda on Sunday, the third time it changed hands in

the latest fighting. State media said the army seized it from Tahrir al-Sham,

formerly the Nusra Front until it broke away from al-Qaeda.The army onslaught in the northwest over the past month

marks the most intense escalation between President Bashar al-Assad and his

insurgent enemies since last summer.



