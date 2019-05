Satellite images show fields in northwest Syria on fire

2019/05/28 | 21:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- New satellite images show fields, orchards and olive grovesburning in northwest Syria, where the army has waged an assault against rebelsin their last major stronghold.Government air strikes, backed by Russia, have focused onthe south of Idlib province and nearby parts of Hama, uprooting nearly 250,000people. The bombing has killed 229 civilians and injured 727 others, accordingto the UOSSM medical charity.In the photos by satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobeInc, plumes of dark smoke rise from the countryside around al-Habeet village inIdlib and the small town of Kafr Nabouda in Hama.The before and after images, collected at the start and endof last week, show patches of scorched earth, fields blackened by fire, andclusters of destroyed buildings. Some of the fires appear to be still burning.The civil defense in the northwest, a rescue service inopposition territory, said on Monday that government warplanes had beenpounding crop fields in Idlib, setting them on fire.Syrian state news agency SANA said on Tuesday that militantshad shelled villages in the northern Hama countryside, damaging houses andburning wheat fields.While al-Habeet is in the hands of insurgents, governmentforces recaptured Kafr Nabouda on Sunday, the third time it changed hands inthe latest fighting. State media said the army seized it from Tahrir al-Sham,formerly the Nusra Front until it broke away from al-Qaeda.The army onslaught in the northwest over the past monthmarks the most intense escalation between President Bashar al-Assad and hisinsurgent enemies since last summer.