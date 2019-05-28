Home › Baghdad Post › Iran has sapped US capacity for war - Revolutionary Guards chief

Iran has sapped US capacity for war - Revolutionary Guards chief

2019/05/28 | 21:55



Iran's "absolute power" in its region has sapped



the capacity of arch-enemy the United States to wage war against it, the



commander of its elite Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday, according to



semi-official Mehr news agency.He was speaking a day after US President Donald Trump said



he was not seeking regime change in Iran following moves to beef up US forces



in the Middle East, and that a new deal on Iran's nuclear program was



possible.“We have been able to...empty the enemy's capacity for war.



You see the decline and crash of the enemies' speech," Major General



Hossein Salami said, apparently alluding to Trump's remarks during a visit to



Japan."Today, Iran is an absolute power of the region and



because of this it is not afraid of the enemy’s threats. Today, America has



been defeated in its political philosophy.”Trump appeared to soften his tone toward Iran, saying he



believed it wanted to make a deal, crediting heavy US economic sanctions



against Iran.“We aren’t looking for regime change - I just want to make



that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons.”Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after



an attack earlier this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close



ally of Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, blamed the attacks on Tehran, which



denied the accusations.



