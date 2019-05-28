عربي | كوردى


Iran has sapped US capacity for war - Revolutionary Guards chief

2019/05/28 | 21:55
Iran's "absolute power" in its region has sapped

the capacity of arch-enemy the United States to wage war against it, the

commander of its elite Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday, according to

semi-official Mehr news agency.He was speaking a day after US President Donald Trump said

he was not seeking regime change in Iran following moves to beef up US forces

in the Middle East, and that a new deal on Iran's nuclear program was

possible.“We have been able to...empty the enemy's capacity for war.

You see the decline and crash of the enemies' speech," Major General

Hossein Salami said, apparently alluding to Trump's remarks during a visit to

Japan."Today, Iran is an absolute power of the region and

because of this it is not afraid of the enemy’s threats. Today, America has

been defeated in its political philosophy.”Trump appeared to soften his tone toward Iran, saying he

believed it wanted to make a deal, crediting heavy US economic sanctions

against Iran.“We aren’t looking for regime change - I just want to make

that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons.”Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after

an attack earlier this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close

ally of Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, blamed the attacks on Tehran, which

denied the accusations.

