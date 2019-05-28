Iran has sapped US capacity for war - Revolutionary Guards chief

2019/05/28 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran's "absolute power" in its region has sapped
the capacity of arch-enemy the United States to wage war against it, the
commander of its elite Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday, according to
semi-official Mehr news agency.He was speaking a day after US President Donald Trump said
he was not seeking regime change in Iran following moves to beef up US forces
in the Middle East, and that a new deal on Iran's nuclear program was
possible.“We have been able to...empty the enemy's capacity for war.
You see the decline and crash of the enemies' speech," Major General
Hossein Salami said, apparently alluding to Trump's remarks during a visit to
Japan."Today, Iran is an absolute power of the region and
because of this it is not afraid of the enemy’s threats. Today, America has
been defeated in its political philosophy.”Trump appeared to soften his tone toward Iran, saying he
believed it wanted to make a deal, crediting heavy US economic sanctions
against Iran.“We aren’t looking for regime change - I just want to make
that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons.”Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after
an attack earlier this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close
ally of Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, blamed the attacks on Tehran, which
denied the accusations.
Iran's "absolute power" in its region has sapped
the capacity of arch-enemy the United States to wage war against it, the
commander of its elite Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday, according to
semi-official Mehr news agency.He was speaking a day after US President Donald Trump said
he was not seeking regime change in Iran following moves to beef up US forces
in the Middle East, and that a new deal on Iran's nuclear program was
possible.“We have been able to...empty the enemy's capacity for war.
You see the decline and crash of the enemies' speech," Major General
Hossein Salami said, apparently alluding to Trump's remarks during a visit to
Japan."Today, Iran is an absolute power of the region and
because of this it is not afraid of the enemy’s threats. Today, America has
been defeated in its political philosophy.”Trump appeared to soften his tone toward Iran, saying he
believed it wanted to make a deal, crediting heavy US economic sanctions
against Iran.“We aren’t looking for regime change - I just want to make
that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons.”Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after
an attack earlier this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close
ally of Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, blamed the attacks on Tehran, which
denied the accusations.