2022/06/13 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Jennifer Gavito, Qubad Talabani, Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The KRG Turns Thirty: The Future of U.S.-Kurdish Relations in Iraq In the second of three discussions marking the thirty-year anniversary […]

read more The KRG Turns Thirty: The Future of US-Kurdish Relations (Part II) first appeared on Iraq Business News.