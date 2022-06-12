(Video) Sixth day of anti-regime protests by Iranian pensioners and retirees

2022/06/13 | 06:56 - Source: Iraq News

Retirees and pensioners of the Social Security Organization rallied in several cities on Sunday, June 12, for the sixth consecutive day, protesting the government’s lack of response to their outstanding demands regarding low wages and poor living conditions.

These protests, which are being held regularly, occur as Iran has seen two waves of intense anti-regime protests lately triggered by economic conditions, escalating inflation, and skyrocketing prices of food staples, including bread, milk, and dairy products.

The protests are taking place despite heavy security measures by the regime.



According to reports, security forces attacked demonstrators in Tehran and arrested several people.

Pensioners and retirees are among the worst-hit segments of society.



The regime has refused to increase their pensions commensurate with growing inflation and the depreciation of the value of the national currency.

Less than a year into Rais's presidency, prices of basic goods are skyrocketing, inflation is at a record high, and the price of the rial is continuing its nosedive.



In Kermanshah, western Iran, the protesters were chanting “Death to Raisi!”

Iran’s national currency, the rial, has continued its plunge and stands at its lowest ever value, being traded at nearly 330,000 to the US dollar.

The retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners previously held their demonstrations on a weekly basis, this is the first time that they are rallying for several successive days.”

— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)reported that retirees and pensioners of the Social Security Organization rallied in several cities on Sunday, June 12, for the sixth consecutive day, protesting the government’s lack of response to their outstanding demands regarding low wages and pensions, insurance issues, and poor living conditions.Demonstrations were reported in Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Borujerd, Bandar Abbas, Sari, Isfahan, and Zanjan among others.These protests, which are being held regularly, occur as Iran has seen two waves of intense anti-regime protests in the past two months, triggered by nosediving economic conditions, escalating inflation, and skyrocketing prices of food staples, including bread, milk, dairy products, eggs, poultry, and cooking oil.At the same time, Iran’s national currency, the rial, has continued its plunge and stands at its lowest ever value, being traded at nearly 330,000 to the US dollar.While the retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners previously held their demonstrations on a weekly basis, this is the first time that they are rallying for several successive days.The protests are taking place despite heavy security measures by the regime.



According to reports, security forces attacked demonstrators in Tehran and arrested several people.In Shiraz also security forces attacked the demonstrators.



A large contingent of anti-riot forces was dispatched to the city to crack down on the protests.Protesters in Ahvaz, southwest Iran, were chanting “Incompetent minister, resign, resign!” as they voiced theirs regarding the regime’s destructive policies.“Death to the incompetent government!” protesters in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, were chanting, also targeting the cabinet of Ebrahim Raisi in their rally.After assuming office in August 2021, Raisi made bold promises to eradicate poverty and improve the economic situation of the country.Less than a year into his presidency, prices of basic goods are skyrocketing, inflation is at a record high, and the price of the rial is continuing its nosedive.In Kermanshah, western Iran, the protesters were chanting “Death to Raisi!”Pensioners and retirees are among the worst-hit segments of society.



The regime has refused to increase their pensions commensurate with growing inflation and the depreciation of the value of the national currency.The government was supposed to increase pensions in the new Persian calendar year (starting in March).



It was also supposed to settle unpaid pensions remaining from the previous year.



So far, it has yet to deliver on both demands.The regime has approved a 10-percent increase in pensions, but its own Labor Council has declared that pensioners will need at least a 38-percent increase in their pensions to compensate for the growing costs of living and inflation.Interestingly, the regime’s own media reported that The Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA), the financial institution that is supposed to fund retirees, has seen a significant increase in its profits in the past year.



However, these profits have yet to materialize in the lives of pensioners and retirees.The retirement fund, which is supposed to pay the pensions of retirees, has been constantly looted by regime institutions and bodies.



As the regime continues to spend its wealth on waging terrorism in the region and chasing dreams of nuclear weapons, it is faced with a growing budget deficit.It has covered its budget deficit by taking from the retirement fund, levying more taxes, and taking money out of the impoverished segments of society.In recent days, the protesters have called Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, Raisi’s Labor Minister, a “disgrace” and called for his resignation.The regime’s hollow promises to fix the economy have resulted in protests in several cities, which have quickly turned into anti-regime rallies calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule.While pensioners, workers, drivers, teachers, and other sectors of society are deprived of their most basic needs, the regime continues to fund its military and terror apparatus, funneling billions of dollars into the coffers of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its terrorist proxies in the region and spending massive amounts on developing and testing ballistic missiles.

Shahin GobadiNCRI+33 6 61 65 32 31email us here

Demonstrations were reported in Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Borujerd, Bandar Abbas, Sari, Isfahan, and Zanjan among others.

You just read:

News Provided By

June 12, 2022, 20:31 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?