Trump envoys Kushner, Greenblatt in Middle East to seek support for peace plan

2019/05/28 | 21:55
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is leading a US delegation on stops in the Middle East this week seeking support for a late

June workshop aimed at helping the Palestinians, a White House official said on

Tuesday.Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Special

Representative for Iran and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz began their trip in

Rabat and were to travel to Amman and Jerusalem, arriving in Israel on

Thursday.Kushner will attend the Bilderberg conference in Montreux,

Switzerland, where he is expected to be a speaker, at the end of the week and

then will meet up with US President Donald Trump in London when the president

makes a state visit there next week.The trip is similar to one that Kushner and Greenblatt took

in February to Gulf states to drum up support for the economic portion of a

Middle East peace plan that they have been developing on behalf of Trump.The official said one reason for this week's trip is to

bolster support for a June 25-26 conference in Manama, Bahrain, in which

Kushner is to unveil the first part of Trump's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian

peace plan.The plan, touted by Trump as the "deal of the

century," is to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by

Arab donor countries before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart

of the conflict.Palestinian leaders have been sharply critical of the

effort. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have said they will

participate, and a senior US official said officials from Qatar have said

privately their country was expected to attend as well.The participants in the conference in Manama are expected to

include 300 to 400 representatives and business executives from Europe, the

Middle East and Asia, and possibly some Palestinian business leaders.A source familiar with the planning said it appeared Egypt,

Jordan and Oman, as well as the G7 countries, would be sending representatives

to the conference.

