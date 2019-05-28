Trump envoys Kushner, Greenblatt in Middle East to seek support for peace plan

2019/05/28 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is leading a US delegation on stops in the Middle East this week seeking support for a late
June workshop aimed at helping the Palestinians, a White House official said on
Tuesday.Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Special
Representative for Iran and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz began their trip in
Rabat and were to travel to Amman and Jerusalem, arriving in Israel on
Thursday.Kushner will attend the Bilderberg conference in Montreux,
Switzerland, where he is expected to be a speaker, at the end of the week and
then will meet up with US President Donald Trump in London when the president
makes a state visit there next week.The trip is similar to one that Kushner and Greenblatt took
in February to Gulf states to drum up support for the economic portion of a
Middle East peace plan that they have been developing on behalf of Trump.The official said one reason for this week's trip is to
bolster support for a June 25-26 conference in Manama, Bahrain, in which
Kushner is to unveil the first part of Trump's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian
peace plan.The plan, touted by Trump as the "deal of the
century," is to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by
Arab donor countries before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart
of the conflict.Palestinian leaders have been sharply critical of the
effort. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have said they will
participate, and a senior US official said officials from Qatar have said
privately their country was expected to attend as well.The participants in the conference in Manama are expected to
include 300 to 400 representatives and business executives from Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, and possibly some Palestinian business leaders.A source familiar with the planning said it appeared Egypt,
Jordan and Oman, as well as the G7 countries, would be sending representatives
to the conference.
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is leading a US delegation on stops in the Middle East this week seeking support for a late
June workshop aimed at helping the Palestinians, a White House official said on
Tuesday.Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Special
Representative for Iran and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz began their trip in
Rabat and were to travel to Amman and Jerusalem, arriving in Israel on
Thursday.Kushner will attend the Bilderberg conference in Montreux,
Switzerland, where he is expected to be a speaker, at the end of the week and
then will meet up with US President Donald Trump in London when the president
makes a state visit there next week.The trip is similar to one that Kushner and Greenblatt took
in February to Gulf states to drum up support for the economic portion of a
Middle East peace plan that they have been developing on behalf of Trump.The official said one reason for this week's trip is to
bolster support for a June 25-26 conference in Manama, Bahrain, in which
Kushner is to unveil the first part of Trump's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian
peace plan.The plan, touted by Trump as the "deal of the
century," is to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by
Arab donor countries before grappling with thorny political issues at the heart
of the conflict.Palestinian leaders have been sharply critical of the
effort. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have said they will
participate, and a senior US official said officials from Qatar have said
privately their country was expected to attend as well.The participants in the conference in Manama are expected to
include 300 to 400 representatives and business executives from Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, and possibly some Palestinian business leaders.A source familiar with the planning said it appeared Egypt,
Jordan and Oman, as well as the G7 countries, would be sending representatives
to the conference.