Trump envoys Kushner, Greenblatt in Middle East to seek support for peace plan

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is leading a US delegation on stops in the Middle East this week seeking support for a lateJune workshop aimed at helping the Palestinians, a White House official said onTuesday.Kushner, Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and US SpecialRepresentative for Iran and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz began their trip inRabat and were to travel to Amman and Jerusalem, arriving in Israel onThursday.Kushner will attend the Bilderberg conference in Montreux,Switzerland, where he is expected to be a speaker, at the end of the week andthen will meet up with US President Donald Trump in London when the presidentmakes a state visit there next week.The trip is similar to one that Kushner and Greenblatt tookin February to Gulf states to drum up support for the economic portion of aMiddle East peace plan that they have been developing on behalf of Trump.The official said one reason for this week's trip is tobolster support for a June 25-26 conference in Manama, Bahrain, in whichKushner is to unveil the first part of Trump's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinianpeace plan.The plan, touted by Trump as the "deal of thecentury," is to encourage investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip byArab donor countries before grappling with thorny political issues at the heartof the conflict.Palestinian leaders have been sharply critical of theeffort. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have said they willparticipate, and a senior US official said officials from Qatar have saidprivately their country was expected to attend as well.The participants in the conference in Manama are expected toinclude 300 to 400 representatives and business executives from Europe, theMiddle East and Asia, and possibly some Palestinian business leaders.A source familiar with the planning said it appeared Egypt,Jordan and Oman, as well as the G7 countries, would be sending representativesto the conference.