DSF Highlights New Episode of Lifetime® TV’s “Behind the Mystery” Segment of “The Balancing Act®” on Dravet syndrome

The extended 30-minute “special edition” live segment follows the diagnosis and treatment journey of a Dravet patient and family.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) called attention to a Dravet syndrome episode of The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime TV on a specialized, recurring segment devoted to rare and genetic diseases.The extended 30-minute “special edition” live segment of The Balancing Act Presents Behind the Mystery of Dravet Syndrome first aired at 7:30am ET this morning and follows the diagnosis and treatment journey of a Dravet patient and family.



A clinical overview was presented by Dr.



Linda Laux, an Attending Physician in the Neurology and Epilepsy Center of the Ann & Robert H.



Lurie Children’s Hospital, as well as an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.



Dr.



Laux also serves as the DSF Medical Advisory Board Chair.During the segment, Nicolas Coudurier, CEO of Biocodex, and Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director of DSF discuss the importance of partnerships between industry and patient organizations to assure that new medications arriving on the market meet the needs of people with rare diseases.



The episode will be rebroadcast on June 21 at 7:30am ET.Said Mary Anne Meskis, Executive Director of DSF, “We are pleased to partner with Biocodex and The Balancing Act on this Behind the Mystery segment on Lifetime TV to highlight Dravet syndrome.



DSF is committed to raising awareness of Dravet syndrome and the many challenges and unmet needs of our community and through this segment we have the unique opportunity to reach a national audience.”“At Biocodex, we know that in order to continue to innovate and effectively support the Dravet syndrome community, we have to be connected to the heart of that community, in this case, the Dravet Syndrome Foundation, where patients and their families go for support and education.



We are grateful to have partnered with Mary Anne and Dr.



Linda Laux to raise awareness for this devastating syndrome.” Nicolas Coudurier, CEO of Biocodex.The segment was produced, thanks to a sponsorship provided by Biocodex.



To view the segment on demand and hear the story, visit https://thebalancingact.com/rare.About DSF: Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families.



Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $5.6M in research grant awards and over $196K in patient assistance.



For more information on Dravet syndrome or DSF, visit dravetfoundation.org.About Biocodex: Present in more than 120 countries, Biocodex’s 1,626 employees are committed to serving millions of patients around the world.



Biocodex applies its expertise to a wide range of products to meet patient needs, focusing on three pillars: the Microbiota Mission, orphan drugs, and women’s health.About The Balancing Act: The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better.



The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth.



Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m.



(ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

