Formation of KRG to likely take 2-3 months: Kurdish politician

2019/05/28 | 23:40



Kurdish politician Mahmoud Othman expected that the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will take between two to three months, in light of disputes between the Kurdish main parties.There is no final agreement between the Kurdish parties on posts in the new government, Othman said, adding that disputes have continued for nearly eight months."There is no transparency in the process of negotiations between the Kurdish parties, and all their talks are taking place secretly and far from the media," he said.The parliament of Kurdistan on Tuesday chose Nechirvan Barzani as president of the Kurdistan region, while the government is scheduled to be formed as soon as possible.



