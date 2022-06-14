World Day against Child Labour: Protecting Children in Iraq

2022/06/14 | 02:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On this World Day against Child Labour, ILO and UNICEF call for joint work among all stakeholders to create a protective and inclusive environment for children in Iraq On this World Day Against Child Labour, with the slogan "Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour", ILO and UNICEF are calling on stakeholders to work together […]

