Iraq to hold National Census next year

2022/06/14 | 02:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi government has decided hold an "electronic national population census" in the last quarter of next year.The decision was taken at a meeting of the country's Higher Population Council, which was chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.(Source: Govt of Iraq)

