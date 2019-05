Barham Salih meets Erdogan as Turkey launches strikes on Northern Iraq

2019/05/29 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Iraqi counterpartBarham Salih on Tuesday while the Turkish military launched an operationagainst Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.The two leaders held talks in Istanbul before attending aRamadan dinner together. A picture on the Turkish presidency's official websiteshowed Erdogan and Salih gathering around a round table together with theirwives.The visit came as the Turkish military launched an air andground offensive in mountainous northern Iraq against the hideouts of theoutlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terror group by Ankara andits Western allies. Special forces and combat drones were also involved in theoffensive which started late on Monday, the defence ministry said in a statement. The operation aims at eradicating "caves and sheltersused by terrorist groups", it said.Turkey and the PKK have been engaged in fierce fightingsince a fragile ceasefire broke down in 2015. The insurgency has claimed tensof thousands of lives since the group took up arms in 1984.Turkey allowed imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan to meethis lawyers this month for the first time in eight years. Some 3,000 Kurdish prisoners on Sunday ended a months-longhunger strike against Ocalan's prison conditions after the militant leaderurged them to stop it, through the lawyers he met in his prison island nearIstanbul.