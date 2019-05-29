عربي | كوردى


Barham Salih meets Erdogan as Turkey launches strikes on Northern Iraq

Barham Salih meets Erdogan as Turkey launches strikes on Northern Iraq
2019/05/29 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Iraqi counterpart

Barham Salih on Tuesday while the Turkish military launched an operation

against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.The two leaders held talks in Istanbul before attending a

Ramadan dinner together. A picture on the Turkish presidency's official website

showed Erdogan and Salih gathering around a round table together with their

wives.The visit came as the Turkish military launched an air and

ground offensive in mountainous northern Iraq against the hideouts of the

outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terror group by Ankara and

its Western allies. Special forces and combat drones were also involved in the

offensive which started late on Monday, the defence ministry said in a statement. The operation aims at eradicating "caves and shelters

used by terrorist groups", it said.Turkey and the PKK have been engaged in fierce fighting

since a fragile ceasefire broke down in 2015. The insurgency has claimed tens

of thousands of lives since the group took up arms in 1984.Turkey allowed imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan to meet

his lawyers this month for the first time in eight years. Some 3,000 Kurdish prisoners on Sunday ended a months-long

hunger strike against Ocalan's prison conditions after the militant leader

urged them to stop it, through the lawyers he met in his prison island near

Istanbul.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW