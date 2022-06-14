Online Auction of furniture from US Embassy Baghdad

2022/06/14 | 08:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- U.S.Embassy Baghdad announces an online auction from June 26 to July 03, 2022.

This is a routine auction to dispose of excess used property; U.S.



Embassies all around the world routinely hold these types of auctions to dispose property that is no longer needed by the U.S.



Government. The auction will be open to U.S.



Embassy personnel and the public.

The online auction includes ten (10) container lots of excess property furniture and can be viewed on Baghdad Online Auction (state.gov). Each lot is a 20-ft.



or 40-ft.



container that has an assigned lot number, detailed description, and current condition of the items along with photos.

The lots consist of a variety of household furniture, including but not limited to sofas, loveseats, dining chairs and tables, wooden furniture.

Interested bidders will bid on the entire container and its contents, which will be sold in U.S.



dollars on an "as is /where is" basis. All sales are final and purchased items cannot be returned or refunded. This auction will be conducted exclusively online; site visits are not allowed before the auction.

All interested bidders must complete the following registration steps:

Register at https://online-auction.state.gov/en-US/Account/Register.

Fill out this form: https://forms.gle/baiHQAqdaVFu1nyZA.

Pay a $50 USD refundable registration fee.

Bidding will open Sunday, June 26, 2022, 0800 AST, and will close on Sunday, July 03, 2022, 1700 AST. Please read the "How It Works" and "User Agreement and Privacy Notice" before participating in the online auction. Winning bidders will be notified via email and will have until Sunday, July 10, 2022, to pay. Details on payment instructions will be provided via email and listed in the "How to Pay" section on the online auction platform.

Upon confirmed receipt of payment, the embassy will provide further guidance on the date and time for pick-up. The container(s) will be retrieved from the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC).



In coordination with the embassy, winning bidders will need to provide additional information for PMNOC approvals to retrieve the containers from BDSC to their intended destination.



Winning bidders are responsible for preparing all necessary documentation for security checkpoints and for providing the transportation to pick up the entire lot container(s) and its contents.



Successful bidders will not be allowed to empty the container contents; they will need to pick-up the entire 20-ft.



or 40-ft.



container(s). Any paid items that are not picked up during the scheduled time frame will be disposed of, and there will be no refund or possibility for their retrieval. All local customs duties and taxes are the responsibility of the buyer and may be assessed by the Government of Iraq.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

(Source: U.S.



Embassy Baghdad)