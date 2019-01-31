عربي | كوردى
UPDATE 1-Iraq state oil company to drill 40 wells in Majnoon field
2019/01/31 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (Adds details, background)BAGHDAD, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iraq's Basra Oil Co has agreed a

deal with state-run Iraq Drilling Co to drill 40 new oil wells

in the giant southern Majnoon field, the Oil Ministry said on

Thursday.The deal will help boost output from the Majnoon oilfield to

450,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, the ministry said in a

statement.Majnoon is now producing around 240,000 bpd, according to

oilfield officials.The new wells are in addition to the 40 that Iraq and U.S.

company Schlumberger Ltd agreed on Dec. 19 to drill in

Majnoon.Royal Dutch Shell exited Majnoon last year, handing

operations to state-run Basra Oil.Iraq, the second-largest producer in the Organization of the

Petroleum Exporting Countries, is pumping below its maximum

capacity of nearly 5 million bpd in line with an agreement among

OPEC and other exporters to curtail global supply.

(Reporting by John Davison and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Dale

Hudson and Susan Fenton)(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
