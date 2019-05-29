عربي | كوردى


Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks

2019/05/29 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrived in the

United Arab Emirates on Tuesday ahead of talks scheduled for Wednesday, he said

in tweet, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran."Just landed in the UAE. Looking forward to meeting

with our Emirati allies tomorrow to discuss important and timely regional

security matters," Bolton posted on Twitter.Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States after

an attack this month on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington, a close ally of

Iran's regional rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, blamed the

attacks on Tehran, which denied the accusations.Bolton said last week that the United States had "deep

and serious" intelligence on threats posed by Iran, without providing

details.Washington has deployed a carrier strike group and bombers

and announced plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East, prompting fears

of a conflict.Separately on Tuesday Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas

Araqchi said his country was ready to engage in dialogue with Gulf Arab

countries in order to address the escalating tensions during a visit to Doha,

the final stop in a three-country tour that included Kuwait and Oman.Saudi Arabia will host two emergency Arab summits in Mecca

on May 30 to discuss the implications of recent drone strikes on oil

installations in the kingdom, and the vessel attacks off the UAE coast.

