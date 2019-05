Saudi Arabia approves building dialysis units in all Iraqi provinces: Min.

2019/05/29 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Ministerof Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi announced the approval of the relevant committeesin the Saudi-Iraqi Joint Coordination Council to the request to provide thenecessary supplies for the establishment of specialized centers for dialysis inall Iraqi provinces.Following the approval of KingSalman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), the Ministry of Healthwas contacted to provide the necessary needs for the establishment of thedialysis centers in all governorates and to provide services during the currentyear, Dulaimi said in a press statement.Theminister noted that discussed with the Saudi side the steps to establish the stadiumgranted by King Salman of Saudi Arabia, during the Saudi-Iraqi Joint CoordinationCouncil's (SICC) meeting in Riyadh earlier in May.