Saudi Arabia approves building dialysis units in all Iraqi provinces: Min.

2019/05/29 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Minister
of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi announced the approval of the relevant committees
in the Saudi-Iraqi Joint Coordination Council to the request to provide the
necessary supplies for the establishment of specialized centers for dialysis in
all Iraqi provinces.Following the approval of King
Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), the Ministry of Health
was contacted to provide the necessary needs for the establishment of the
dialysis centers in all governorates and to provide services during the current
year, Dulaimi said in a press statement.The
minister noted that discussed with the Saudi side the steps to establish the stadium
granted by King Salman of Saudi Arabia, during the Saudi-Iraqi Joint Coordination
Council's (SICC) meeting in Riyadh earlier in May.
