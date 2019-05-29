عربي | كوردى


Saudi Arabia approves building dialysis units in all Iraqi provinces: Min.

2019/05/29
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Minister

of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi announced the approval of the relevant committees

in the Saudi-Iraqi Joint Coordination Council to the request to provide the

necessary supplies for the establishment of specialized centers for dialysis in

all Iraqi provinces.Following the approval of King

Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), the Ministry of Health

was contacted to provide the necessary needs for the establishment of the

dialysis centers in all governorates and to provide services during the current

year, Dulaimi said in a press statement.The

minister noted that discussed with the Saudi side the steps to establish the stadium

granted by King Salman of Saudi Arabia, during the Saudi-Iraqi Joint Coordination

Council's (SICC) meeting in Riyadh earlier in May.



