Kurdish Women Entrepreneurs overcome barriers to Succeed

2022/06/15 | 02:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Al Jazeera.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's Kurdish female entrepreneurs overcome barriers to succeed Businesswomen say Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government needs to work harder to create the conditions for entrepreneurs.Click here to read the full article.

