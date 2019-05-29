Iran must stop supporting militias for peace offer to be taken seriously: Expert

2019/05/29 | 10:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran needs to dismantle its proxies and end its
interventions in Arab affairs before seeking to normalize relations with its
Gulf neighbors, a political expert said on Sunday.“The Gulf countries have been calling for normal relations
with their neighbors for years, but their calls have fallen on deaf ears on the
Iranian side,” Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst and international relations
scholar, said.Accusing Tehran of “playing games,” Al-Shehri described
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s suggestion that Iran wanted to
improve relations with its Gulf neighbors as worthless “as long as it continues
meddling in the affairs of other countries, and fails to halt its evil militias
from sabotaging and destabilizing regional security.”Iran has for long pursued a policy of outsourcing its
meddling to external militias, which indirectly supports, such as Hezbollah in
Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Iraq, told a joint news
conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Al-Hakim that Iran
wants to build balanced relations with its Gulf Arab neighbors and had proposed
signing a non-aggression pact with them.However, Al-Shehri said that Tehran needs to address three
key issues — its nuclear program; its terrorist militias, which have been
spreading chaos in the Gulf region and beyond; and its ballistic missile
program — before making any such proposals.“The question is, would Iran be ready to give up all three
files? If they want their neighbors to accept them and normalize relations with
them, they have to be honest and stop playing games,” he said.Al-Shehri described Zarif’s regional tour as an attempt to
rally support and send a false message that Iran has friends and allies who
would stand by them in their crisis with the US.“Where were these countries when Iran’s terrorist proxies in
Yemen, the Houthi militias, launched missiles and drones attacking the holiest
Islamic site in Makkah and other Saudi facilities?” Al-Shehri asked.Zarif said Iran will defend itself against any military or
economic aggression, calling on European states to do more to preserve a
nuclear agreement his country signed.“We will defend (ourselves) against any war efforts, whether
it be an economic war or a military one, and we will face these efforts with
strength,” he said.Strains have increased between Iran and the US following
this month’s sabotage attack on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington and other
regional allies have concluded that Iran is most likely behind the attacks. Tehran has distanced itself from the bombings, but the US
has sent an aircraft carrier and extra 1,500 troops to the Gulf, sparking
concerns over the risk of conflict in the volatile region.
Iran needs to dismantle its proxies and end its
interventions in Arab affairs before seeking to normalize relations with its
Gulf neighbors, a political expert said on Sunday.“The Gulf countries have been calling for normal relations
with their neighbors for years, but their calls have fallen on deaf ears on the
Iranian side,” Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst and international relations
scholar, said.Accusing Tehran of “playing games,” Al-Shehri described
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s suggestion that Iran wanted to
improve relations with its Gulf neighbors as worthless “as long as it continues
meddling in the affairs of other countries, and fails to halt its evil militias
from sabotaging and destabilizing regional security.”Iran has for long pursued a policy of outsourcing its
meddling to external militias, which indirectly supports, such as Hezbollah in
Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Iraq, told a joint news
conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Al-Hakim that Iran
wants to build balanced relations with its Gulf Arab neighbors and had proposed
signing a non-aggression pact with them.However, Al-Shehri said that Tehran needs to address three
key issues — its nuclear program; its terrorist militias, which have been
spreading chaos in the Gulf region and beyond; and its ballistic missile
program — before making any such proposals.“The question is, would Iran be ready to give up all three
files? If they want their neighbors to accept them and normalize relations with
them, they have to be honest and stop playing games,” he said.Al-Shehri described Zarif’s regional tour as an attempt to
rally support and send a false message that Iran has friends and allies who
would stand by them in their crisis with the US.“Where were these countries when Iran’s terrorist proxies in
Yemen, the Houthi militias, launched missiles and drones attacking the holiest
Islamic site in Makkah and other Saudi facilities?” Al-Shehri asked.Zarif said Iran will defend itself against any military or
economic aggression, calling on European states to do more to preserve a
nuclear agreement his country signed.“We will defend (ourselves) against any war efforts, whether
it be an economic war or a military one, and we will face these efforts with
strength,” he said.Strains have increased between Iran and the US following
this month’s sabotage attack on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington and other
regional allies have concluded that Iran is most likely behind the attacks. Tehran has distanced itself from the bombings, but the US
has sent an aircraft carrier and extra 1,500 troops to the Gulf, sparking
concerns over the risk of conflict in the volatile region.