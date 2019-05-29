Home › Baghdad Post › Iran must stop supporting militias for peace offer to be taken seriously: Expert

Iran must stop supporting militias for peace offer to be taken seriously: Expert

2019/05/29 | 10:10



Iran needs to dismantle its proxies and end its



interventions in Arab affairs before seeking to normalize relations with its



Gulf neighbors, a political expert said on Sunday.“The Gulf countries have been calling for normal relations



with their neighbors for years, but their calls have fallen on deaf ears on the



Iranian side,” Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst and international relations



scholar, said.Accusing Tehran of “playing games,” Al-Shehri described



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s suggestion that Iran wanted to



improve relations with its Gulf neighbors as worthless “as long as it continues



meddling in the affairs of other countries, and fails to halt its evil militias



from sabotaging and destabilizing regional security.”Iran has for long pursued a policy of outsourcing its



meddling to external militias, which indirectly supports, such as Hezbollah in



Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Iraq, told a joint news



conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Al-Hakim that Iran



wants to build balanced relations with its Gulf Arab neighbors and had proposed



signing a non-aggression pact with them.However, Al-Shehri said that Tehran needs to address three



key issues — its nuclear program; its terrorist militias, which have been



spreading chaos in the Gulf region and beyond; and its ballistic missile



program — before making any such proposals.“The question is, would Iran be ready to give up all three



files? If they want their neighbors to accept them and normalize relations with



them, they have to be honest and stop playing games,” he said.Al-Shehri described Zarif’s regional tour as an attempt to



rally support and send a false message that Iran has friends and allies who



would stand by them in their crisis with the US.“Where were these countries when Iran’s terrorist proxies in



Yemen, the Houthi militias, launched missiles and drones attacking the holiest



Islamic site in Makkah and other Saudi facilities?” Al-Shehri asked.Zarif said Iran will defend itself against any military or



economic aggression, calling on European states to do more to preserve a



nuclear agreement his country signed.“We will defend (ourselves) against any war efforts, whether



it be an economic war or a military one, and we will face these efforts with



strength,” he said.Strains have increased between Iran and the US following



this month’s sabotage attack on oil tankers in the Gulf. Washington and other



regional allies have concluded that Iran is most likely behind the attacks. Tehran has distanced itself from the bombings, but the US



has sent an aircraft carrier and extra 1,500 troops to the Gulf, sparking



concerns over the risk of conflict in the volatile region.



