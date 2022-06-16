2022/06/16 | 17:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Saudi Arabia has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iraq, under which Saudi Arabia would provide electricity to Iraq.The agreement was approved at meeting of the Saudi cabinet (pictured) on Tuesday, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.According to the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA), the routes of […]

read more Saudi approves MoU to supply Electricity to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.