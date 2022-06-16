2022/06/16 | 17:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Minister of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has filed a civil suit against the Baghdad Minister of Oil, accusing him of sending emails and letters with the intention of intimidating international oil companies (IOCs) and interfering with the contractual rights of the IOCs and the KRG.The KRG […]

read more KRG files Civil suit against Baghdad Minister of Oil first appeared on Iraq Business News.