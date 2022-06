2022/06/17 | 00:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced that Baghdad-based Etihad Law has joined the organisation as a new member.

Etihad provides legal services to individuals and corporations, and provides financial services supporting small- and medium-sized projects.

The firm was founded by Ahmed Al Hankawi and AbdulHadi Al Shimary.

(Source: IBBC)