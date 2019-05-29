Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq to restore thousands of looted artifacts from US

Iraq to restore thousands of looted artifacts from US

2019/05/29 | 14:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Iraqi Culture Ministry has declared intentions to restore thousands of antiquities from the United States.In a statement, Minister Abdul Amir Al-Hamdani said he will visit Washington to recover 5,500 artifacts from the Hobby Lobby company and 10,000 clay figurines from Cornell University as well as artifacts from the University of Pennsylvania.Moreover, Hamdani indicated a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the Kuwaiti Minister of Information for the recovery of Iraqi cultural properties.The MoU, according to Hamadani, has also been signed with Turkey to recover antiquities found in the Hatay Museum, as well as with Lebanon and the Nabu Museum.Most of Iraq’s antiquities were looted after 2003 following the US invasion of Iraq, while the historical sites were destroyed by ISIS between 2014 and 2017.