IED wounds two Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq

2019/05/29 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday wounded two Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq, media reports said.The incident occurred within Operation Claw that Turkey launched against Kurdistan Workers’ Party, labelled as a terrorist organization by Turkish authorities.A statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Tuesday said the military offensive initiated aims to neutralize terrorists in the area and destroy their caves and shelters, the ministry said.Turkish soldiers killed six PKK terrorists, according to a statement on Wednesday."The total number of terrorists neutralized since the launch of the operation is now 15."In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been reportedly responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.
An improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday wounded two Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq, media reports said.The incident occurred within Operation Claw that Turkey launched against Kurdistan Workers’ Party, labelled as a terrorist organization by Turkish authorities.A statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Tuesday said the military offensive initiated aims to neutralize terrorists in the area and destroy their caves and shelters, the ministry said.Turkish soldiers killed six PKK terrorists, according to a statement on Wednesday."The total number of terrorists neutralized since the launch of the operation is now 15."In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been reportedly responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.