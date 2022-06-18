Sexual and Verbal Harassment on the rise in Iraq

2022/06/18 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights (IOHR) has said that cases of sexual and verbal harassment are increasing in various government and private institutions.
(Source: IOHR)
