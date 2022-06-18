2022/06/18 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Special Adviser Ritscher Briefs Security Council on UNITAD Investigative Progress: Cooperation with Iraq is Key Special Adviser Christian Ritscher (pictured) briefed the UN Security Council on the work of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) over the past six months.The briefing, which highlighted the progress described […]

read more UNITAD Investigative Progress: Cooperation with Iraq is Key first appeared on Iraq Business News.