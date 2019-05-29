Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Baghdad Post
›
Why did Soleimani visit Iraq 3 weeks ago?
Why did Soleimani visit Iraq 3 weeks ago?
2019/05/29 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Why did Soleimani visit Iraq 3 weeks ago?
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Venezuela and Iran are more similar than you think
Siemens begins upgrading Iraqi power generation sector
Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected ISIS members
IED wounds two Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
The Chicken or The Egg…Take 2
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs