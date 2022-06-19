Iraq Improves Ranking in Global Peace Index

2022/06/19 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Institute for Economics and Peace has ranked Iraq 157th out of 163 countries in its 2022 Global Peace Index.This represents an improvement of two places on last year's ranking.Worldwide, the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.3 per cent over the past year.Although small, the report says […]

