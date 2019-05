Israeli leader uncharacteristically quiet over Gulf crisis

2019/05/29 | 17:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israel’s prime minister has been a vocal critic of Iran overthe years, accusing Iran of sinister intentions at everyopportunity. But the outspoken Benjamin Netanyahu has remaineduncharacteristically quiet throughout the current crisis between the US andIran.While Israel has welcomed Washington’s pressure on Tehran,the crisis has nonetheless put Netanyahu in a delicate position, not wanting tobe seen as pushing the Americans into a military confrontation and wary ofbeing drawn into fighting with Iran’s powerful proxy, the Lebanese militantgroup Hezbollah.“In recent developments, Israel has taken the backseat.There’s one reason for this: it’s not in Israel’s interest to take the lead,”said Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National SecurityStudies, a Tel Aviv think tank, and former Iran analyst in the prime minister’soffice.It’s a new look for Netanyahu, who has made Iran his toppriority during his decade-long tenure.Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to developnuclear weapons — a charge it denies — and criticized its support foranti-Israel militants, development of long-range missiles and frequent callsfor Israel’s destruction.He has compared Iran to Nazi Germany, and famously gave aspeech to the US Congress against the US-led international nuclear deal withIran in 2015. The speech infuriated then-President Barack Obama, and remains asore spot with US Democrats.Since President Donald Trump was elected, things haveshifted in Netanyahu’s favor. The Israeli leader strongly encouraged Trump’sdecision last year to withdraw from the nuclear deal. He also has welcomed therenewal and tightening of US sanctions on Iran.The US pullout from the nuclear deal, which gave Iran relieffrom painful economic sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclearactivities, lies at the root of the current crisis.Echoing Israel’s arguments, Trump has said the deal failedto sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear-weapons capability anddid not address Tehran’s support for militant groups and its missile program.The renewed sanctions, meanwhile, have sent Iran’s economy into freefall.In recent weeks, tensions have soared as the US beefed upits military presence in the Gulf in response to a still-unexplained threatfrom Iran.The US also has accused Iran of being behind a string ofincidents, including alleged sabotage of oil tankers off the coast of the UnitedArab Emirates and a rocket that landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad, whileYemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have launched a string of drone attackstargeting Saudi Arabia.Iran in turn has announced it is quadrupling its productioncapacity of low-enriched uranium, making it likely the country will soon exceedstockpile limits set by the nuclear accord. Iran also gave Europe a July 7deadline to set new terms for a nuclear deal or it will enrich uranium athigher levels, closer to weapons grade.If Iran begins ramping up uranium enrichment, all eyes willturn to Israel, which in the past has issued veiled threats to strike andcarried out similar assaults on Syrian and Iraqi nuclear facilities.Earlier in this decade, Israeli officials strongly consideredattacking Iranian nuclear installations, though doing so would be a difficulttask. Iran, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Israel, has a sophisticatedair defense system and has spread out its nuclear facilities, building someunderground or in the side of a mountain.All of this has made Netanyahu’s low profile especiallynoticeable. In a recent speech, he repeated his longstanding position thatIsrael will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, he and otherofficials have said little, trying to portray the standoff as a US-Irandispute.Israeli Cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who is close toNetanyahu, said earlier this month that he sees two potential outcomes of thecrisis, both of which he described as good for Israel. The Iranians, he said,will meet US demands, return to negotiations and reach a new and improvedagreement, or there will be a conflict.“I don’t really believe that the Iranians or the Americansare currently seeking a conflict,” Hangebi told the Army Radio station. Ifthere is one, Iran stands no chance against a super power like America, hesaid.Guzansky, the Tel Aviv researcher, said Israel has to becareful about being seen as encouraging the US to attack Iran. In 2002, a yearbefore the US invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu, as a private citizen, testified toCongress that toppling Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein would be a “good choice”that would benefit the region.“Israel cannot risk being seen as the one who led the US andIran to a confrontation, in the case of a loss of American lives. The price inUS public opinion and in world leaders’ opinions would be too high,” Guzanskysaid.He said the fact that Israel has become a “very partisan”issue — with support much stronger among Republicans than Democrats — added tothe risk.For now, Israeli officials believe the risk of a directconfrontation with Iran remains unlikely. Instead, they believe the biggestimmediate threat is the possibility of Iran unleashing its regional proxiesalong Israel’s borders — Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria and Islamic Jihad inthe Gaza Strip — as retaliation for a US attack.Even that scenario seems distant. Israeli officials say thesituation on the ground has not changed fundamentally. Israel has closelymonitored Hezbollah and its other enemies for years, and occasionally actsagainst them.Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikesagainst Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria in recent years. On Monday,for instance, the Israeli military said it struck an anti-aircraft position inSyria after it fired at an Israeli warplane.“We monitor,” said an Israeli military official. “We’re notlooking to escalate.” He spoke on condition of anonymity under army protocol.But it may be difficult for Israel to keep its distance iffighting breaks out between the US and Iran.Yaakov Amidror, Netanyahu’s former national securityadviser, said the biggest threat to Israel, by far, is Hezbollah, a powerfulmilitant group that fought Israel to a stalemate during a 2006 war. Since then,Hezbollah has gained valuable battlefield experience fighting alongsidegovernment troops in Syria’s civil war and is believed to have amassed a vastarsenal of missiles aimed at Israel.“We’d have to face 130,000 rockets and missiles. It wouldlead to a devastating war,” Amidror said. “Israel would be in the direct lineof fire and the burden would fall on our shoulders directly.”