Israeli leader uncharacteristically quiet over Gulf crisis

2019/05/29 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel’s prime minister has been a vocal critic of Iran over
the years, accusing Iran of sinister intentions at every
opportunity. But the outspoken Benjamin Netanyahu has remained
uncharacteristically quiet throughout the current crisis between the US and
Iran.While Israel has welcomed Washington’s pressure on Tehran,
the crisis has nonetheless put Netanyahu in a delicate position, not wanting to
be seen as pushing the Americans into a military confrontation and wary of
being drawn into fighting with Iran’s powerful proxy, the Lebanese militant
group Hezbollah.“In recent developments, Israel has taken the backseat.
There’s one reason for this: it’s not in Israel’s interest to take the lead,”
said Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security
Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank, and former Iran analyst in the prime minister’s
office.It’s a new look for Netanyahu, who has made Iran his top
priority during his decade-long tenure.Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop
nuclear weapons — a charge it denies — and criticized its support for
anti-Israel militants, development of long-range missiles and frequent calls
for Israel’s destruction.He has compared Iran to Nazi Germany, and famously gave a
speech to the US Congress against the US-led international nuclear deal with
Iran in 2015. The speech infuriated then-President Barack Obama, and remains a
sore spot with US Democrats.Since President Donald Trump was elected, things have
shifted in Netanyahu’s favor. The Israeli leader strongly encouraged Trump’s
decision last year to withdraw from the nuclear deal. He also has welcomed the
renewal and tightening of US sanctions on Iran.The US pullout from the nuclear deal, which gave Iran relief
from painful economic sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear
activities, lies at the root of the current crisis.Echoing Israel’s arguments, Trump has said the deal failed
to sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear-weapons capability and
did not address Tehran’s support for militant groups and its missile program.
The renewed sanctions, meanwhile, have sent Iran’s economy into freefall.In recent weeks, tensions have soared as the US beefed up
its military presence in the Gulf in response to a still-unexplained threat
from Iran.The US also has accused Iran of being behind a string of
incidents, including alleged sabotage of oil tankers off the coast of the United
Arab Emirates and a rocket that landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad, while
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have launched a string of drone attacks
targeting Saudi Arabia.Iran in turn has announced it is quadrupling its production
capacity of low-enriched uranium, making it likely the country will soon exceed
stockpile limits set by the nuclear accord. Iran also gave Europe a July 7
deadline to set new terms for a nuclear deal or it will enrich uranium at
higher levels, closer to weapons grade.If Iran begins ramping up uranium enrichment, all eyes will
turn to Israel, which in the past has issued veiled threats to strike and
carried out similar assaults on Syrian and Iraqi nuclear facilities.Earlier in this decade, Israeli officials strongly considered
attacking Iranian nuclear installations, though doing so would be a difficult
task. Iran, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Israel, has a sophisticated
air defense system and has spread out its nuclear facilities, building some
underground or in the side of a mountain.All of this has made Netanyahu’s low profile especially
noticeable. In a recent speech, he repeated his longstanding position that
Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, he and other
officials have said little, trying to portray the standoff as a US-Iran
dispute.Israeli Cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who is close to
Netanyahu, said earlier this month that he sees two potential outcomes of the
crisis, both of which he described as good for Israel. The Iranians, he said,
will meet US demands, return to negotiations and reach a new and improved
agreement, or there will be a conflict.“I don’t really believe that the Iranians or the Americans
are currently seeking a conflict,” Hangebi told the Army Radio station. If
there is one, Iran stands no chance against a super power like America, he
said.Guzansky, the Tel Aviv researcher, said Israel has to be
careful about being seen as encouraging the US to attack Iran. In 2002, a year
before the US invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu, as a private citizen, testified to
Congress that toppling Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein would be a “good choice”
that would benefit the region.“Israel cannot risk being seen as the one who led the US and
Iran to a confrontation, in the case of a loss of American lives. The price in
US public opinion and in world leaders’ opinions would be too high,” Guzansky
said.He said the fact that Israel has become a “very partisan”
issue — with support much stronger among Republicans than Democrats — added to
the risk.For now, Israeli officials believe the risk of a direct
confrontation with Iran remains unlikely. Instead, they believe the biggest
immediate threat is the possibility of Iran unleashing its regional proxies
along Israel’s borders — Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria and Islamic Jihad in
the Gaza Strip — as retaliation for a US attack.Even that scenario seems distant. Israeli officials say the
situation on the ground has not changed fundamentally. Israel has closely
monitored Hezbollah and its other enemies for years, and occasionally acts
against them.Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes
against Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria in recent years. On Monday,
for instance, the Israeli military said it struck an anti-aircraft position in
Syria after it fired at an Israeli warplane.“We monitor,” said an Israeli military official. “We’re not
looking to escalate.” He spoke on condition of anonymity under army protocol.But it may be difficult for Israel to keep its distance if
fighting breaks out between the US and Iran.Yaakov Amidror, Netanyahu’s former national security
adviser, said the biggest threat to Israel, by far, is Hezbollah, a powerful
militant group that fought Israel to a stalemate during a 2006 war. Since then,
Hezbollah has gained valuable battlefield experience fighting alongside
government troops in Syria’s civil war and is believed to have amassed a vast
arsenal of missiles aimed at Israel.“We’d have to face 130,000 rockets and missiles. It would
lead to a devastating war,” Amidror said. “Israel would be in the direct line
of fire and the burden would fall on our shoulders directly.”
the years, accusing Iran of sinister intentions at every
opportunity. But the outspoken Benjamin Netanyahu has remained
uncharacteristically quiet throughout the current crisis between the US and
Iran.While Israel has welcomed Washington’s pressure on Tehran,
the crisis has nonetheless put Netanyahu in a delicate position, not wanting to
be seen as pushing the Americans into a military confrontation and wary of
being drawn into fighting with Iran’s powerful proxy, the Lebanese militant
group Hezbollah.“In recent developments, Israel has taken the backseat.
There’s one reason for this: it’s not in Israel’s interest to take the lead,”
said Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security
Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank, and former Iran analyst in the prime minister’s
office.It’s a new look for Netanyahu, who has made Iran his top
priority during his decade-long tenure.Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop
nuclear weapons — a charge it denies — and criticized its support for
anti-Israel militants, development of long-range missiles and frequent calls
for Israel’s destruction.He has compared Iran to Nazi Germany, and famously gave a
speech to the US Congress against the US-led international nuclear deal with
Iran in 2015. The speech infuriated then-President Barack Obama, and remains a
sore spot with US Democrats.Since President Donald Trump was elected, things have
shifted in Netanyahu’s favor. The Israeli leader strongly encouraged Trump’s
decision last year to withdraw from the nuclear deal. He also has welcomed the
renewal and tightening of US sanctions on Iran.The US pullout from the nuclear deal, which gave Iran relief
from painful economic sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear
activities, lies at the root of the current crisis.Echoing Israel’s arguments, Trump has said the deal failed
to sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear-weapons capability and
did not address Tehran’s support for militant groups and its missile program.
The renewed sanctions, meanwhile, have sent Iran’s economy into freefall.In recent weeks, tensions have soared as the US beefed up
its military presence in the Gulf in response to a still-unexplained threat
from Iran.The US also has accused Iran of being behind a string of
incidents, including alleged sabotage of oil tankers off the coast of the United
Arab Emirates and a rocket that landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad, while
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have launched a string of drone attacks
targeting Saudi Arabia.Iran in turn has announced it is quadrupling its production
capacity of low-enriched uranium, making it likely the country will soon exceed
stockpile limits set by the nuclear accord. Iran also gave Europe a July 7
deadline to set new terms for a nuclear deal or it will enrich uranium at
higher levels, closer to weapons grade.If Iran begins ramping up uranium enrichment, all eyes will
turn to Israel, which in the past has issued veiled threats to strike and
carried out similar assaults on Syrian and Iraqi nuclear facilities.Earlier in this decade, Israeli officials strongly considered
attacking Iranian nuclear installations, though doing so would be a difficult
task. Iran, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Israel, has a sophisticated
air defense system and has spread out its nuclear facilities, building some
underground or in the side of a mountain.All of this has made Netanyahu’s low profile especially
noticeable. In a recent speech, he repeated his longstanding position that
Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, he and other
officials have said little, trying to portray the standoff as a US-Iran
dispute.Israeli Cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who is close to
Netanyahu, said earlier this month that he sees two potential outcomes of the
crisis, both of which he described as good for Israel. The Iranians, he said,
will meet US demands, return to negotiations and reach a new and improved
agreement, or there will be a conflict.“I don’t really believe that the Iranians or the Americans
are currently seeking a conflict,” Hangebi told the Army Radio station. If
there is one, Iran stands no chance against a super power like America, he
said.Guzansky, the Tel Aviv researcher, said Israel has to be
careful about being seen as encouraging the US to attack Iran. In 2002, a year
before the US invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu, as a private citizen, testified to
Congress that toppling Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein would be a “good choice”
that would benefit the region.“Israel cannot risk being seen as the one who led the US and
Iran to a confrontation, in the case of a loss of American lives. The price in
US public opinion and in world leaders’ opinions would be too high,” Guzansky
said.He said the fact that Israel has become a “very partisan”
issue — with support much stronger among Republicans than Democrats — added to
the risk.For now, Israeli officials believe the risk of a direct
confrontation with Iran remains unlikely. Instead, they believe the biggest
immediate threat is the possibility of Iran unleashing its regional proxies
along Israel’s borders — Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria and Islamic Jihad in
the Gaza Strip — as retaliation for a US attack.Even that scenario seems distant. Israeli officials say the
situation on the ground has not changed fundamentally. Israel has closely
monitored Hezbollah and its other enemies for years, and occasionally acts
against them.Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes
against Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria in recent years. On Monday,
for instance, the Israeli military said it struck an anti-aircraft position in
Syria after it fired at an Israeli warplane.“We monitor,” said an Israeli military official. “We’re not
looking to escalate.” He spoke on condition of anonymity under army protocol.But it may be difficult for Israel to keep its distance if
fighting breaks out between the US and Iran.Yaakov Amidror, Netanyahu’s former national security
adviser, said the biggest threat to Israel, by far, is Hezbollah, a powerful
militant group that fought Israel to a stalemate during a 2006 war. Since then,
Hezbollah has gained valuable battlefield experience fighting alongside
government troops in Syria’s civil war and is believed to have amassed a vast
arsenal of missiles aimed at Israel.“We’d have to face 130,000 rockets and missiles. It would
lead to a devastating war,” Amidror said. “Israel would be in the direct line
of fire and the burden would fall on our shoulders directly.”