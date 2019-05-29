عربي | كوردى


Israeli leader uncharacteristically quiet over Gulf crisis

2019/05/29 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel’s prime minister has been a vocal critic of Iran over

the years, accusing Iran of sinister intentions at every

opportunity. But the outspoken Benjamin Netanyahu has remained

uncharacteristically quiet throughout the current crisis between the US and

Iran.While Israel has welcomed Washington’s pressure on Tehran,

the crisis has nonetheless put Netanyahu in a delicate position, not wanting to

be seen as pushing the Americans into a military confrontation and wary of

being drawn into fighting with Iran’s powerful proxy, the Lebanese militant

group Hezbollah.“In recent developments, Israel has taken the backseat.

There’s one reason for this: it’s not in Israel’s interest to take the lead,”

said Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security

Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank, and former Iran analyst in the prime minister’s

office.It’s a new look for Netanyahu, who has made Iran his top

priority during his decade-long tenure.Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop

nuclear weapons — a charge it denies — and criticized its support for

anti-Israel militants, development of long-range missiles and frequent calls

for Israel’s destruction.He has compared Iran to Nazi Germany, and famously gave a

speech to the US Congress against the US-led international nuclear deal with

Iran in 2015. The speech infuriated then-President Barack Obama, and remains a

sore spot with US Democrats.Since President Donald Trump was elected, things have

shifted in Netanyahu’s favor. The Israeli leader strongly encouraged Trump’s

decision last year to withdraw from the nuclear deal. He also has welcomed the

renewal and tightening of US sanctions on Iran.The US pullout from the nuclear deal, which gave Iran relief

from painful economic sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear

activities, lies at the root of the current crisis.Echoing Israel’s arguments, Trump has said the deal failed

to sufficiently curb Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear-weapons capability and

did not address Tehran’s support for militant groups and its missile program.

The renewed sanctions, meanwhile, have sent Iran’s economy into freefall.In recent weeks, tensions have soared as the US beefed up

its military presence in the Gulf in response to a still-unexplained threat

from Iran.The US also has accused Iran of being behind a string of

incidents, including alleged sabotage of oil tankers off the coast of the United

Arab Emirates and a rocket that landed near the US Embassy in Baghdad, while

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have launched a string of drone attacks

targeting Saudi Arabia.Iran in turn has announced it is quadrupling its production

capacity of low-enriched uranium, making it likely the country will soon exceed

stockpile limits set by the nuclear accord. Iran also gave Europe a July 7

deadline to set new terms for a nuclear deal or it will enrich uranium at

higher levels, closer to weapons grade.If Iran begins ramping up uranium enrichment, all eyes will

turn to Israel, which in the past has issued veiled threats to strike and

carried out similar assaults on Syrian and Iraqi nuclear facilities.Earlier in this decade, Israeli officials strongly considered

attacking Iranian nuclear installations, though doing so would be a difficult

task. Iran, about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Israel, has a sophisticated

air defense system and has spread out its nuclear facilities, building some

underground or in the side of a mountain.All of this has made Netanyahu’s low profile especially

noticeable. In a recent speech, he repeated his longstanding position that

Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, he and other

officials have said little, trying to portray the standoff as a US-Iran

dispute.Israeli Cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who is close to

Netanyahu, said earlier this month that he sees two potential outcomes of the

crisis, both of which he described as good for Israel. The Iranians, he said,

will meet US demands, return to negotiations and reach a new and improved

agreement, or there will be a conflict.“I don’t really believe that the Iranians or the Americans

are currently seeking a conflict,” Hangebi told the Army Radio station. If

there is one, Iran stands no chance against a super power like America, he

said.Guzansky, the Tel Aviv researcher, said Israel has to be

careful about being seen as encouraging the US to attack Iran. In 2002, a year

before the US invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu, as a private citizen, testified to

Congress that toppling Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein would be a “good choice”

that would benefit the region.“Israel cannot risk being seen as the one who led the US and

Iran to a confrontation, in the case of a loss of American lives. The price in

US public opinion and in world leaders’ opinions would be too high,” Guzansky

said.He said the fact that Israel has become a “very partisan”

issue — with support much stronger among Republicans than Democrats — added to

the risk.For now, Israeli officials believe the risk of a direct

confrontation with Iran remains unlikely. Instead, they believe the biggest

immediate threat is the possibility of Iran unleashing its regional proxies

along Israel’s borders — Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria and Islamic Jihad in

the Gaza Strip — as retaliation for a US attack.Even that scenario seems distant. Israeli officials say the

situation on the ground has not changed fundamentally. Israel has closely

monitored Hezbollah and its other enemies for years, and occasionally acts

against them.Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes

against Iranian and Hezbollah positions in Syria in recent years. On Monday,

for instance, the Israeli military said it struck an anti-aircraft position in

Syria after it fired at an Israeli warplane.“We monitor,” said an Israeli military official. “We’re not

looking to escalate.” He spoke on condition of anonymity under army protocol.But it may be difficult for Israel to keep its distance if

fighting breaks out between the US and Iran.Yaakov Amidror, Netanyahu’s former national security

adviser, said the biggest threat to Israel, by far, is Hezbollah, a powerful

militant group that fought Israel to a stalemate during a 2006 war. Since then,

Hezbollah has gained valuable battlefield experience fighting alongside

government troops in Syria’s civil war and is believed to have amassed a vast

arsenal of missiles aimed at Israel.“We’d have to face 130,000 rockets and missiles. It would

lead to a devastating war,” Amidror said. “Israel would be in the direct line

of fire and the burden would fall on our shoulders directly.”



