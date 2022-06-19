Barzani Makes Fiery Statements on Relationship between Erbil, Baghdad

2022/06/19 | 10:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud Barzani has expressed strong doubts about finding solutions to the outstanding crises between Baghdad and Erbil.

Barzani discussed the political crisis with Iraq during the opening ceremony for a book exhibition that is part of Erbil's 'Barzan Revolutions' documentary project.

The KDP president noted that the political crisis "is deep for the region and Baghdad."

Barzani called for the constitution to be the ruling between the two parties, noting that Kurdistan welcomes the constitution as the "rule of law," but if "they want to seize the powers of the region once again, that is not acceptable."

On the current political process, Barzani said that "unfortunately, the outcome [of the elections] did not result in the formation of the government."

"We believed that after the ratification of the Iraqi constitution, everyone's rights would be determined, and at that time, we said that this constitution is not without shortcomings, but compared to neighboring countries, it is something.



But, unfortunately, it was not implemented," he said.

Earlier, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the Save the Homeland Alliance, which included the KDP and the Sunni Sovereignty Alliance led by Mohammad al-Halbousi, withdrew from the political process.

The KDP asked current Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and former Minister of Housing Benkin Rikani to conduct the upcoming negotiations with the "coordinating framework" forces after Sadr's withdrawal.

Barzani asserted that no party can impose its control through force and weapons, noting that "others have already tried and failed."

"War is destruction.



We hope that there will be no wars," he said, asserting that the Kurdistan Region was built with the blood of the martyrs, and "we will protect it with blood."

Barzani's statements are considered the strongest since the formation of political alliances following the legislative elections.

Missile strikes targeted the Kurdistan region on several occasions.



Some rockets were sent from inside Iraq, while others came from Iran, claiming the presence of Israeli Mossad in Erbil.

The relations remain strained after a series of decisions issued by the Federal Supreme Court regarding the Region.



It banned the candidacy of former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari, a prominent KDP leader, for the presidency and announced the Region couldn't sell oil independently.

On Friday, the Kurdistan Regional Government announced it was establishing two oil firms for exploration and marketing in the latest move in the battle between Erbil and Baghdad.

In Baghdad, the Shiite Coordinating Framework began consultations to form the government, including with the KDP, which is vital for future alliances.

However, Barzani's fiery statements about the relationship with Baghdad could constitute one of the main obstacles in the upcoming talks between the two parties.