Kushner meets Moroccan king on trip to press US peace plan
2019/05/29 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Tuesday in Rabat as part of a fresh push on a

long-promised but yet-to-be-delivered peace plan for the region.The trip – which will also include stops in Amman and

Jerusalem – comes amid a flurry of other administration moves to shore up

alliances with Arab allies against Iran and the deployment of warships and

bombers to the region.Kushner is accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, Trump's special

representative for international negotiations, and Brian Hook, the special US

representative for Iran.The meeting in Rabat focused on developments in the Middle

East and North Africa as well as strengthening the partnership between Morocco

and the US, a palace spokesman told AFP.Greenblatt tweeted that he and Kushner shared an iftar

dinner – the traditional meal to break the daily fast during the Muslim holy

month of Ramadan – with Morocco's king, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Foreign

Minister Nasser Bourita."Thank you to His Majesty for a special evening and for

sharing your wisdom," Greenblatt wrote. "Morocco is an important

friend & ally of the United States."The Trump administration is expected to unveil the peace

plan – after numerous failures by its predecessors – possibly as early as next

month, but the Palestinians have already rejected it as heavily biased in favor

of Israel.Washington has yet to commit to an exact timetable with

respect to the political aspects of the plan.Kushner is the chief architect of the proposals and

Greenblatt, a longtime Trump lawyer, has served as his right-hand man on the

Middle East initiative.Upon his arrival in the White House more than two years ago,

Trump proclaimed his ambition to secure a final accord ending the

Israeli-Palestinian conflict.But the odds of his succeeding where every previous US

president – Republicans as well as Democrats – have failed appear particularly

low.Palestinians have boycotted the process since Trump

recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.Bahrain conferenceThe US is expected to roll out the economic aspects of the

peace plan at a conference in Bahrain on June 25-26.Co-hosts US and Bahrain have billed it as "a pivotal

opportunity... to share ideas, discuss strategies and galvanize support for

potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a

peace agreement."But Palestinian political leaders say they will boycott it

and Palestinian business leaders said they won't go either, raising further

questions about the plan's viability."Any economic project without a political solution is

selling an illusion," said Arafat Asfour, chairman of the Palestine Trade

Center.Among those declining an invitation was Bashar al-Masri, a

high-profile Palestinian businessman who worked with international partners and

in cooperation with the Israelis to invest $1.4 billion in the new Palestinian

town of Rawabi.Kushner, who will join up with Trump in London after his

Middle East trip, has been evasive about the US plan, which has been shrouded

in secrecy.While promising new ideas to revive a moribund peace

process, he has refused to talk about a two-state solution, the formula that

has long been at the heart of international efforts to achieve peace and also

the official US position.Instead, he has looked to an alliance with the Saudis

against Iran as a way to gain Arab support for his plan.Three days before Kushner's trip, Trump authorized $8.1

billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies, bypassing

Congress.Arms sales to the kingdom were frozen after the

assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in October and in response to

mounting concerns over the human toll of a Saudi-led armed campaign in Yemen.But the administration defended the sales as necessary

"to deter Iranian aggression and build partner self-defense

capacity."



