Kushner meets Moroccan king on trip to press US peace plan

2019/05/29 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met
Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Tuesday in Rabat as part of a fresh push on a
long-promised but yet-to-be-delivered peace plan for the region.The trip – which will also include stops in Amman and
Jerusalem – comes amid a flurry of other administration moves to shore up
alliances with Arab allies against Iran and the deployment of warships and
bombers to the region.Kushner is accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, Trump's special
representative for international negotiations, and Brian Hook, the special US
representative for Iran.The meeting in Rabat focused on developments in the Middle
East and North Africa as well as strengthening the partnership between Morocco
and the US, a palace spokesman told AFP.Greenblatt tweeted that he and Kushner shared an iftar
dinner – the traditional meal to break the daily fast during the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan – with Morocco's king, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Foreign
Minister Nasser Bourita."Thank you to His Majesty for a special evening and for
sharing your wisdom," Greenblatt wrote. "Morocco is an important
friend & ally of the United States."The Trump administration is expected to unveil the peace
plan – after numerous failures by its predecessors – possibly as early as next
month, but the Palestinians have already rejected it as heavily biased in favor
of Israel.Washington has yet to commit to an exact timetable with
respect to the political aspects of the plan.Kushner is the chief architect of the proposals and
Greenblatt, a longtime Trump lawyer, has served as his right-hand man on the
Middle East initiative.Upon his arrival in the White House more than two years ago,
Trump proclaimed his ambition to secure a final accord ending the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict.But the odds of his succeeding where every previous US
president – Republicans as well as Democrats – have failed appear particularly
low.Palestinians have boycotted the process since Trump
recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.Bahrain conferenceThe US is expected to roll out the economic aspects of the
peace plan at a conference in Bahrain on June 25-26.Co-hosts US and Bahrain have billed it as "a pivotal
opportunity... to share ideas, discuss strategies and galvanize support for
potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a
peace agreement."But Palestinian political leaders say they will boycott it
and Palestinian business leaders said they won't go either, raising further
questions about the plan's viability."Any economic project without a political solution is
selling an illusion," said Arafat Asfour, chairman of the Palestine Trade
Center.Among those declining an invitation was Bashar al-Masri, a
high-profile Palestinian businessman who worked with international partners and
in cooperation with the Israelis to invest $1.4 billion in the new Palestinian
town of Rawabi.Kushner, who will join up with Trump in London after his
Middle East trip, has been evasive about the US plan, which has been shrouded
in secrecy.While promising new ideas to revive a moribund peace
process, he has refused to talk about a two-state solution, the formula that
has long been at the heart of international efforts to achieve peace and also
the official US position.Instead, he has looked to an alliance with the Saudis
against Iran as a way to gain Arab support for his plan.Three days before Kushner's trip, Trump authorized $8.1
billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies, bypassing
Congress.Arms sales to the kingdom were frozen after the
assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in October and in response to
mounting concerns over the human toll of a Saudi-led armed campaign in Yemen.But the administration defended the sales as necessary
"to deter Iranian aggression and build partner self-defense
capacity."
