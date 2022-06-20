2022/06/20 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Mobile phone operator Asiacell has selected UK-based MCP Insight to provide their anti-fraud and compliance monitoring solutions for Asiacell's Value Added Services and Direct Carrier Billing services.MCP will be working closely with IQ Services, the Carrier's internal Master Aggregator, who manage all merchants offering services on Asiacell's network.MCP's combined Scanner and Shield solutions […]

read more Asiacell chooses MCP Insight for Anti-Fraud and Compliance Monitoring first appeared on Iraq Business News.