Brazil eyes Business Opportunities in Iraq

2022/06/20 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Brazilian Ambassador to Iraq has said that there are promising opportunities to enhance relations and economic development between the two countries.Pointing out that Brazil imports 80 percent of its fertilizer needs, Luis Evaldo Santos (pictured) told Al-Sabaah that Iraq can supply this commodity to Brazil, especially with its large stocks […]

