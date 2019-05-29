عربي | كوردى


US believes Russia conducting low-level nuclear tests: official
2019/05/29 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States believes Russia may be conducting

low-level nuclear testing in violation of a moratorium on such tests, the head

of the Defense Intelligence Agency said on Wednesday.“The United States believes that Russia probably is not

adhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the

‘zero-yield’ standard,” Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley said at an arms

control forum at the Hudson Institute.Negotiated in the 1990s, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban

Treaty (CTBT) enjoys wide global support but must be ratified by eight more

nuclear technology states — among them Israel, Iran, Egypt and the United

States — to come into force.Russia ratified the treaty in 2000.“We believe they have the capability in the way they are set

up” to conduct low-level nuclear tests that exceed the zero yield limit set in

the CTBT, Ashley said.



