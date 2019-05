US believes Russia conducting low-level nuclear tests: official

2019/05/29 | 18:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The United States believes Russia may be conductinglow-level nuclear testing in violation of a moratorium on such tests, the headof the Defense Intelligence Agency said on Wednesday.“The United States believes that Russia probably is notadhering to its nuclear testing moratorium in a manner consistent with the‘zero-yield’ standard,” Lieutenant General Robert P. Ashley said at an armscontrol forum at the Hudson Institute.Negotiated in the 1990s, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test BanTreaty (CTBT) enjoys wide global support but must be ratified by eight morenuclear technology states — among them Israel, Iran, Egypt and the UnitedStates — to come into force.Russia ratified the treaty in 2000.“We believe they have the capability in the way they are setup” to conduct low-level nuclear tests that exceed the zero yield limit set inthe CTBT, Ashley said.