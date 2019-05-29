Home › Baghdad Post › ISIS suspects sent by US from Syria to Iraq

ISIS suspects sent by US from Syria to Iraq

2019/05/29 | 19:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US forces have quietly sent at least 30 suspected foreign ISISfighters captured in Syria last year and in late 2017 to stand trial in Iraq,interviews with the men, Iraqi sources and court documents show.Three of the men have been convicted of ISIS membership andsentenced to death by Iraqi courts, while five have been given life sentences.Four of them told Reuters they were tortured in prison, a claim Reuters wasunable to verify.Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) denied that detaineeswere transferred to their custody from Syria in 2017 and 2018, and denied thedetainees’ claims of torture. While the fate of thousands of ISIS fighters captured inSyria remains unresolved, the roughly 30 suspected foreign jihadists weretransferred to Iraq in 2017 and 2018 after they were captured by the US-backedSyrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to Iraqi court files, US detentionrecords, intelligence and judicial sources as well as people familiar with thematter.The US military’s Central Command, which oversees US forcesin the Middle East, declined to comment on Reuters’ findings, but acknowledgedthe challenges posed by detainees captured by Kurdish militias, whose authorityis not internationally recognized“The issue of foreign terrorist fighters in SDF custody inSyria is an extremely complex problem,” spokesman Captain Bill Urban said.The United States wants countries to take responsibility fortheir foreign fighters through “prosecution, rehabilitation programs, or othermeasures that sufficiently prevent detainees from re-engaging in terrorism”, hesaid.“We remain engaged with a wide range of internationalpartners to ensure that these foreign terrorist fighters never threaten anyoneagain.”Eight men convicted for their role in ISIS – from Belgium,France, Germany, Australia, Egypt and Morocco – were interviewed by Reutersduring their appearances in Iraqi courts.They said that after being captured in Syria by US-backedSDF forces they were interrogated about their roles in ISIS by the SDF and USforces. They said they were then held, mostly in solitary confinement, at USmilitary bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region or in Jordan before being handed intoIraqi custody.The SDF declined to comment on the question of prisonertransfers, referring Reuters to Iraqi authorities. The SDF has said it wants toget rid of foreign fighters because it is not in a position to put them ontrial.HUMAN RIGHTSUS President Donald Trump is pressing European nations totake back their nationals from among more than 2,000 suspected foreign fighterscaptured during the final battles to destroy the group’s self-declaredcaliphate in Syria earlier this year.The US and European allies have held talks with Baghdad on apossible bulk transfer of prisoners from Syria to be prosecuted in Iraq sincethe start of the year, Western diplomats, Iraqi and US officials say.While there is no common European policy on how to handledetained foreign fighters from Europe, Iraq has shown it is willing toprosecute.Prisoner transfers are not prohibited under internationallaw if they come with human rights guarantees, but that applies to transfersbetween states – not a non-state actor such as the SDF.“The sub-contraction of trials... to an ill-resourced,under-funded, ill-equipped criminal justice system in Iraq can only bedescribed as an abrogation of responsibility,” said Fionnuala Ni Aolain, UNspecial rapporteur for human rights while countering terrorism.Iraqi judicial officials did not respond to requests forcomment.But some prisoners have already been sent to Iraq.An Iraqi military intelligence source said foreign ISISdetainees had been handed over by the SDF to US forces in 2017 and 2018 insideSyrian territory, and were transported by air to Iraq.Among them is Belgian Bilal al-Marchohi, 23, who wassentenced to death on March 18. A spokesman for Belgium’s prime ministerdeclined to comment on his case, but a consular official was present at histrial.Marchohi said he was shuttled between multiple facilities inSyria before being taken to Iraq. He was held by the SDF in a house and aformer school, then moved to a facility “where there were only Americans” andnext flown - blindfolded and bound – by helicopter to another site. Marchohisaid he was kept in solitary confinement, under constant bright lights with fewtoilet breaks.“The Americans threatened me, my wife and kids,” he said.“They said, ‘we can put a bullet between your two eyes.’”He said he signed a blank confession, which was later filledout by Iraqi authorities to detail his activities in Syria. It appeared to havebeen changed later to show he was arrested in Iraq, according to his courtfile, seen by Reuters. In the court file, there is also a reference to hisdetention by the US military for two months at base in Iraq.The other seven suspected fighters who spoke to Reuters inIraq said they were also arrested by the SDF, or by the SDF and US forces, inSyria and then held in US detention.Foreign militants like Marchohi – who served in the ISISreligious police, according to court documents – held elite status within ISISranks. At their trials, judges described the men as battle-tested fighters.German Levent Ozgurt, 24, said he was detained near Aleppoin Syria by the SDF in November 2017 and also flown by helicopter to a US basein northern Iraq, where he was held in solitary confinement.The German foreign ministry said it had no evidence of histransfer from Syria to Iraq.Marchohi and Ozgurt said they were told by US forces thatthey would be repatriated when their interrogations ended.Instead, they were handed to Iraq’s Counter TerrorismService (CTS), which they said beat them, held them in stress positions andgave them electric shocks via cattleprods to their genitals.Marchohi showed Reuters scarring he said was from beatingsand electric shocks. Ozgurt showed Reuters similar marks on his back at a courtappearance where he was sentenced to death on Dec. 4. Germany’s ambassador toBaghdad was present at the trial.The eight detainees also told Reuters confessions used toprosecute them were falsified. Six said they were coerced into thumbprintingthe typewritten confessions through torture. Iraqi authorities denied theclaims.CTS spokesperson Sabah al-Naaman said any claims thatdetainees were transferred to their custody from Syria in 2017 and 2018 wereuntrue, and denied they had been tortured.“ISIS members know how to tell lies to mislead judges inorder to evade prosecutions,” Naaman said.