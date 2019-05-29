ISIS suspects sent by US from Syria to Iraq

2019/05/29 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US forces have quietly sent at least 30 suspected foreign ISIS
fighters captured in Syria last year and in late 2017 to stand trial in Iraq,
interviews with the men, Iraqi sources and court documents show.Three of the men have been convicted of ISIS membership and
sentenced to death by Iraqi courts, while five have been given life sentences.
Four of them told Reuters they were tortured in prison, a claim Reuters was
unable to verify.Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) denied that detainees
were transferred to their custody from Syria in 2017 and 2018, and denied the
detainees’ claims of torture. While the fate of thousands of ISIS fighters captured in
Syria remains unresolved, the roughly 30 suspected foreign jihadists were
transferred to Iraq in 2017 and 2018 after they were captured by the US-backed
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to Iraqi court files, US detention
records, intelligence and judicial sources as well as people familiar with the
matter.The US military’s Central Command, which oversees US forces
in the Middle East, declined to comment on Reuters’ findings, but acknowledged
the challenges posed by detainees captured by Kurdish militias, whose authority
is not internationally recognized“The issue of foreign terrorist fighters in SDF custody in
Syria is an extremely complex problem,” spokesman Captain Bill Urban said.The United States wants countries to take responsibility for
their foreign fighters through “prosecution, rehabilitation programs, or other
measures that sufficiently prevent detainees from re-engaging in terrorism”, he
said.“We remain engaged with a wide range of international
partners to ensure that these foreign terrorist fighters never threaten anyone
again.”Eight men convicted for their role in ISIS – from Belgium,
France, Germany, Australia, Egypt and Morocco – were interviewed by Reuters
during their appearances in Iraqi courts.They said that after being captured in Syria by US-backed
SDF forces they were interrogated about their roles in ISIS by the SDF and US
forces. They said they were then held, mostly in solitary confinement, at US
military bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region or in Jordan before being handed into
Iraqi custody.The SDF declined to comment on the question of prisoner
transfers, referring Reuters to Iraqi authorities. The SDF has said it wants to
get rid of foreign fighters because it is not in a position to put them on
trial.HUMAN RIGHTSUS President Donald Trump is pressing European nations to
take back their nationals from among more than 2,000 suspected foreign fighters
captured during the final battles to destroy the group’s self-declared
caliphate in Syria earlier this year.The US and European allies have held talks with Baghdad on a
possible bulk transfer of prisoners from Syria to be prosecuted in Iraq since
the start of the year, Western diplomats, Iraqi and US officials say.While there is no common European policy on how to handle
detained foreign fighters from Europe, Iraq has shown it is willing to
prosecute.Prisoner transfers are not prohibited under international
law if they come with human rights guarantees, but that applies to transfers
between states – not a non-state actor such as the SDF.“The sub-contraction of trials... to an ill-resourced,
under-funded, ill-equipped criminal justice system in Iraq can only be
described as an abrogation of responsibility,” said Fionnuala Ni Aolain, UN
special rapporteur for human rights while countering terrorism.Iraqi judicial officials did not respond to requests for
comment.But some prisoners have already been sent to Iraq.An Iraqi military intelligence source said foreign ISIS
detainees had been handed over by the SDF to US forces in 2017 and 2018 inside
Syrian territory, and were transported by air to Iraq.Among them is Belgian Bilal al-Marchohi, 23, who was
sentenced to death on March 18. A spokesman for Belgium’s prime minister
declined to comment on his case, but a consular official was present at his
trial.Marchohi said he was shuttled between multiple facilities in
Syria before being taken to Iraq. He was held by the SDF in a house and a
former school, then moved to a facility “where there were only Americans” and
next flown - blindfolded and bound – by helicopter to another site. Marchohi
said he was kept in solitary confinement, under constant bright lights with few
toilet breaks.“The Americans threatened me, my wife and kids,” he said.
“They said, ‘we can put a bullet between your two eyes.’”He said he signed a blank confession, which was later filled
out by Iraqi authorities to detail his activities in Syria. It appeared to have
been changed later to show he was arrested in Iraq, according to his court
file, seen by Reuters. In the court file, there is also a reference to his
detention by the US military for two months at base in Iraq.The other seven suspected fighters who spoke to Reuters in
Iraq said they were also arrested by the SDF, or by the SDF and US forces, in
Syria and then held in US detention.Foreign militants like Marchohi – who served in the ISIS
religious police, according to court documents – held elite status within ISIS
ranks. At their trials, judges described the men as battle-tested fighters.German Levent Ozgurt, 24, said he was detained near Aleppo
in Syria by the SDF in November 2017 and also flown by helicopter to a US base
in northern Iraq, where he was held in solitary confinement.The German foreign ministry said it had no evidence of his
transfer from Syria to Iraq.Marchohi and Ozgurt said they were told by US forces that
they would be repatriated when their interrogations ended.Instead, they were handed to Iraq’s Counter Terrorism
Service (CTS), which they said beat them, held them in stress positions and
gave them electric shocks via cattleprods to their genitals.Marchohi showed Reuters scarring he said was from beatings
and electric shocks. Ozgurt showed Reuters similar marks on his back at a court
appearance where he was sentenced to death on Dec. 4. Germany’s ambassador to
Baghdad was present at the trial.The eight detainees also told Reuters confessions used to
prosecute them were falsified. Six said they were coerced into thumbprinting
the typewritten confessions through torture. Iraqi authorities denied the
claims.CTS spokesperson Sabah al-Naaman said any claims that
detainees were transferred to their custody from Syria in 2017 and 2018 were
untrue, and denied they had been tortured.“ISIS members know how to tell lies to mislead judges in
order to evade prosecutions,” Naaman said.
