Anxious times for Sweden's Kurds as country attempts to join NATO

2022/06/20 | 15:46 - Source: Iraq News



He joined a 100,000-strong Kurdish … Iraq-born Fawzi Baban has come to meet his fellow Kurdish … another Gothenburg resident with Kurdish roots, thinks NATO membership will … (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- … with Ankara over greater Kurdish independence for several decades, … torn Iraq in 2014.He joined a 100,000-strong Kurdish … Iraq-born Fawzi Baban has come to meet his fellow Kurdish … another Gothenburg resident with Kurdish roots, thinks NATO membership will …

Sponsored Links