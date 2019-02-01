Iraqi, Jordanian PMs to make tour at Turaibil Border

2019/02/01 | 00:30
Iraq's
Border Port Commission announced on Thursday preparing for a tour by Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and his Jordanian counterpart Omar al-Razzaz at the Turaibil
Border Compound, the only border crossing between Jordan and Iraq.The
tour is set to take place in February.The
Commission affirmed the importance of conducting field tours to directly review
the problems faced by citizens who receive the services of the Turaibil Border
Compound.Baghdad
and Amman have held several rounds of talks recently on developing economic and
trade ties. The two countries agreed to lower prices on
crude oil shipments to Jordan in return for easing goods imports to Iraq, state
television quoted Abdul Mahdi as saying on Tuesday.
