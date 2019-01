Iraqi, Jordanian PMs to make tour at Turaibil Border

2019/02/01 | 00:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq'sBorder Port Commission announced on Thursday preparing for a tour by PrimeMinister Adil Abdul Mahdi and his Jordanian counterpart Omar al-Razzaz at the TuraibilBorder Compound, the only border crossing between Jordan and Iraq.Thetour is set to take place in February.TheCommission affirmed the importance of conducting field tours to directly reviewthe problems faced by citizens who receive the services of the Turaibil BorderCompound.Baghdadand Amman have held several rounds of talks recently on developing economic andtrade ties. The two countries agreed to lower prices oncrude oil shipments to Jordan in return for easing goods imports to Iraq, statetelevision quoted Abdul Mahdi as saying on Tuesday.