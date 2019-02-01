عربي | كوردى
Iraqi, Jordanian PMs to make tour at Turaibil Border
2019/02/01 | 00:30
Iraq's

Border Port Commission announced on Thursday preparing for a tour by Prime

Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and his Jordanian counterpart Omar al-Razzaz at the Turaibil

Border Compound, the only border crossing between Jordan and Iraq.The

tour is set to take place in February.The

Commission affirmed the importance of conducting field tours to directly review

the problems faced by citizens who receive the services of the Turaibil Border

Compound.Baghdad

and Amman have held several rounds of talks recently on developing economic and

trade ties. The two countries agreed to lower prices on

crude oil shipments to Jordan in return for easing goods imports to Iraq, state

television quoted Abdul Mahdi as saying on Tuesday.







