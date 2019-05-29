عربي | كوردى


Trump, Erdogan agree to meet at G-20 in June: Turkish official

2019/05/29 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President

Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to meet on the sidelines of a

G-20 meeting set for June 28-29 in Japan, the Turkish Presidency’s communications

director said.Ties between the NATO allies have recently been shaky over

Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 missile system, which

Washington says could compromise its F-35 fighter jets.Turkey has offered that the two countries form a working

group that would assess the potential impact of the S-400s on the aircraft but

has yet to hear back from the United States.Fahrettin Altun, the communications director, said on

Twitter that Erdogan reiterated to Trump during Wednesday’s call Turkey’s offer

to form the working group.Washington has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey if

it goes through with the purchase, a move that would likely damage Turkey’s

economy. The lira has already declined about 14% this year in part on concerns

over the potential sanctions.Altun said that the call involved discussions over a range

of bilateral and regional issues, but he did not specify.The allies are also at odds over various other issues,

including policy differences in Syria and US sanctions on Iran.



