UN tells Turkey to free and compensate Gulen-linked detainees

2019/05/29 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey must release two men detained over suspected links to
a cleric blamed for a 2016 coup attempt and pay them compensation for arbitrary
detention, a UN body said on Wednesday.Academic Ismet Ozcelik and school principal Turgay Karaman
were deported in 2017 from Malaysia to Turkey, where they were accused of ties
to the network of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who Ankara says sought an uprising
the previous year.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has jailed more
than 77,000 people pending trial since the 2016 coup attempt and widespread
arrests are still routine in a crackdown critics say demonstrates growing
autocracy in Turkey.US-based Gulen and his followers deny coup-plotting.Saying it had violated the two Turkish men’s freedoms, the UN
Human Rights Committee gave Turkish authorities 180 days to comply with its
ruling. But it lacks any enforcement authority.“The State party is obligated... to release the authors (of
the complaint) and provide them with adequate compensation for the violations
suffered,” the committee’s report on the case said, noting that Turkey’s
membership of an international rights covenant required it to act and provide
“effective remedy”.Turkey had sought an exemption due to its state of emergency
and the “serious and complex” nature of the pair’s alleged crimes, but the
committee rejected that, saying it failed to explain how they posed a threat.There was no immediate reaction from Ankara to the report.Since the failed coup attempt three years ago, Turkish
authorities have demanded the extradition of various people suspected of links
to Gulen’s network.While some countries, including Kosovo and Pakistan as well
as Malaysia, have complied, others have refused.Last year, six Turkish nationals were arrested and deported
from Kosovo at Ankara’s request, in a move that led to Kosovo’s prime minister
sacking his interior ministry.In Pakistan, authorities deported a former director of a
chain of private Turkish schools and his family to Turkey over alleged Gulen
links in 2017.Ozcelik and Karaman had lived in Malaysia for 13 years
before their deportation. The UN committee said Karaman was the head of Time
International School, an institution inspired by Gulen’s teachings.His Hizmet movement runs some 2,000 educational
establishments worldwide. Gulen has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania
since 1999.
