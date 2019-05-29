عربي | كوردى


UN tells Turkey to free and compensate Gulen-linked detainees

2019/05/29 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey must release two men detained over suspected links to

a cleric blamed for a 2016 coup attempt and pay them compensation for arbitrary

detention, a UN body said on Wednesday.Academic Ismet Ozcelik and school principal Turgay Karaman

were deported in 2017 from Malaysia to Turkey, where they were accused of ties

to the network of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who Ankara says sought an uprising

the previous year.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has jailed more

than 77,000 people pending trial since the 2016 coup attempt and widespread

arrests are still routine in a crackdown critics say demonstrates growing

autocracy in Turkey.US-based Gulen and his followers deny coup-plotting.Saying it had violated the two Turkish men’s freedoms, the UN

Human Rights Committee gave Turkish authorities 180 days to comply with its

ruling. But it lacks any enforcement authority.“The State party is obligated... to release the authors (of

the complaint) and provide them with adequate compensation for the violations

suffered,” the committee’s report on the case said, noting that Turkey’s

membership of an international rights covenant required it to act and provide

“effective remedy”.Turkey had sought an exemption due to its state of emergency

and the “serious and complex” nature of the pair’s alleged crimes, but the

committee rejected that, saying it failed to explain how they posed a threat.There was no immediate reaction from Ankara to the report.Since the failed coup attempt three years ago, Turkish

authorities have demanded the extradition of various people suspected of links

to Gulen’s network.While some countries, including Kosovo and Pakistan as well

as Malaysia, have complied, others have refused.Last year, six Turkish nationals were arrested and deported

from Kosovo at Ankara’s request, in a move that led to Kosovo’s prime minister

sacking his interior ministry.In Pakistan, authorities deported a former director of a

chain of private Turkish schools and his family to Turkey over alleged Gulen

links in 2017.Ozcelik and Karaman had lived in Malaysia for 13 years

before their deportation. The UN committee said Karaman was the head of Time

International School, an institution inspired by Gulen’s teachings.His Hizmet movement runs some 2,000 educational

establishments worldwide. Gulen has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania

since 1999.



