ELITE Simulation launches the most cost-effective convertible FNPT II Flight Simulator Training Device on the market

We are actively helping flight schools : the SEP/MEP convertible FSTD gets a curved visual, instructor station, QTG’s and above all the EASA CS-FSTD (A) Issue 2 FNPT II certification is guaranteed.”

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELITE announces the launch of the most cost-effective convertible FNPT II FSTD (Flight Simulator Training Device) on the marketThese are exciting times for Approved Training Organizations (ATOs) who are looking for cost-effective simulator solutions helping them to enhance their pilots training success without breaking the bank.ELITE has just announced its game-changing and most cost effective FNPT II Convertible FSTD ever seen on the market.



The ELITE Evolution S311 Eco-Flyer FNPT II Convertible SEP / MEP training device brings the whole spectrum of benefits from a world-renowned simulator producer.



The FNPT II certification level provides Flight Schools with the exact same advantage in number of training hours as any other simulator similarly certified simulator, but at a fraction of the cost.The ELITE Evolution S311 Eco-Flyer FNPT II Convertible SEP / MEP is a single seat, original Garmin GTN 650, analogue, or generic glass cockpit (or both) equipped Flight Simulation Training Device (FSTD).



It comes with a smaller «footprint» and requires only 3.5 x 3 x 2.5 meters space.



So, the new flight simulator not only saves customers a lot of money but also a lot of precious space.The three-channel curved screen creates a high definition (HD) visual environment that simulates frontal and side window visual effects utilizing Lockheed Martin P3D VFR enhanced visual software.



The warping and edge blending software ensures seamless display and a high degree of immersion during the training session with a 200° x 46° field of view.«Many flight schools have had difficulties in finding a simulator solution that can cover all their needs», says Marketing & Sales Director René Huddlestone.



«ELITE is now actively helping schools to improve their training by providing a complete package: the SEP/MEP convertible FSTD comes with a curved visual, instructor station, QTG’s and above all the EASA CS-FSTD (A) Issue 2 FNPT II certification is guaranteed.



»This training device comes with an automatic Qualification Test Guide (aQTG).



This is an extensively developed software, created and continuously improved by ELITE’s engineers and developers.



It is for the most part fully automatic and test results can be exported to PDF instantly.Objective is for the ATOs to be ahead of «the game» by owning this modern, affordable, and ecology-friendly device with a full 24 months guarantee from the date of the certification.About ELITE:ELITE Simulation Solutions AG is a global provider of IFR training software, flight controls and flight training devices, with over 450 certified simulators sold worldwide since 1987.



ELITE builds and supports EASA, FAA, CASA, ANAC and DGCA (among others) certified flight training devices and offers customer-specific developments to both private and government entities.



Our hallmark is quality and our creed is excellent customer service.



ELITE offices are located in Zürich, Switzerland and Orlando, Florida USA.



Website: www.flyelite.swiss.

