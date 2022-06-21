KRG to set up two New Oil Companies


2022/06/21 | 03:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is reportedly setting up two new companies to manage its energy resources.

A new Kurdistan Regional Oil Company (KROC) is to specialise in oil exploration, and the Kurdistan Oil Marketing Organization (KOMO) will concern itself with marketing of the oil.

The development comes as Erbil and Baghdad […]

