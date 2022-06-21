Foundation Stone laid for Iraq-China 1000 Schools Project

2022/06/21 | 03:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has laid the foundation stone for the project to build 1,000 schools across Iraq.The schools will be built with support from the People's Republic of China..Contracts for the project were signed last December with the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) and Sinotech.(Source: Media Office […]

