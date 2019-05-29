عربي | كوردى


Iran's Rouhani suggests US talks possible if sanctions lifted

2019/05/29 | 20:40
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signalled on Wednesday that

talks with the United States might be possible if Washington lifted sanctions,

days after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear

program was conceivable.Washington withdrew last year from an international nuclear

deal signed with Tehran in 2015, and it is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts

to shut down Iran's economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would

like to make a deal... and I think that's a possibility to happen."Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television:

"Whenever they lift the unjust sanctions and fulfill their commitments and

return to the negotiations table, which they left themselves, the door is not

closed.""But our people judge you by your actions, not your

words."Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on

Tuesday that Iran saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States.Last week the Pentagon announced the deployment of 900

additional troops to the Middle East, and extended the deployment of another

600 service members in the region, describing it as an effort to bolster

defenses against Iran.Speaking with reporters en route to Indonesia on Wednesday,

acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the additional troops

announced last week would be going to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Without giving

details or evidence, Shanahan said that while the Iranian posture had changed

recently, the threat remained.He added that sending military assets into the region, like

deploying bombers, Patriot missiles and accelerating the movement of an

aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, had helped deter attacks

against Americans in Iraq.US national security adviser John Bolton also said on

Wednesday naval mines "almost certainly from Iran" were used to

attack oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates this month, and warned Tehran

against conducting new operations.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed

Bolton's remarks as a "ludicrous claim".

