Iran's Rouhani suggests US talks possible if sanctions lifted

2019/05/29 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signalled on Wednesday that
talks with the United States might be possible if Washington lifted sanctions,
days after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear
program was conceivable.Washington withdrew last year from an international nuclear
deal signed with Tehran in 2015, and it is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts
to shut down Iran's economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would
like to make a deal... and I think that's a possibility to happen."Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television:
"Whenever they lift the unjust sanctions and fulfill their commitments and
return to the negotiations table, which they left themselves, the door is not
closed.""But our people judge you by your actions, not your
words."Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on
Tuesday that Iran saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States.Last week the Pentagon announced the deployment of 900
additional troops to the Middle East, and extended the deployment of another
600 service members in the region, describing it as an effort to bolster
defenses against Iran.Speaking with reporters en route to Indonesia on Wednesday,
acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the additional troops
announced last week would be going to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Without giving
details or evidence, Shanahan said that while the Iranian posture had changed
recently, the threat remained.He added that sending military assets into the region, like
deploying bombers, Patriot missiles and accelerating the movement of an
aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, had helped deter attacks
against Americans in Iraq.US national security adviser John Bolton also said on
Wednesday naval mines "almost certainly from Iran" were used to
attack oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates this month, and warned Tehran
against conducting new operations.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed
Bolton's remarks as a "ludicrous claim".
