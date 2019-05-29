Home › Baghdad Post › Iran's Rouhani suggests US talks possible if sanctions lifted

Iran's Rouhani suggests US talks possible if sanctions lifted

2019/05/29 | 20:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signalled on Wednesday thattalks with the United States might be possible if Washington lifted sanctions,days after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclearprogram was conceivable.Washington withdrew last year from an international nucleardeal signed with Tehran in 2015, and it is ratcheting up sanctions in effortsto shut down Iran's economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran wouldlike to make a deal... and I think that's a possibility to happen."Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television:"Whenever they lift the unjust sanctions and fulfill their commitments andreturn to the negotiations table, which they left themselves, the door is notclosed.""But our people judge you by your actions, not yourwords."Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said onTuesday that Iran saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States.Last week the Pentagon announced the deployment of 900additional troops to the Middle East, and extended the deployment of another600 service members in the region, describing it as an effort to bolsterdefenses against Iran.Speaking with reporters en route to Indonesia on Wednesday,acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the additional troopsannounced last week would be going to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Without givingdetails or evidence, Shanahan said that while the Iranian posture had changedrecently, the threat remained.He added that sending military assets into the region, likedeploying bombers, Patriot missiles and accelerating the movement of anaircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, had helped deter attacksagainst Americans in Iraq.US national security adviser John Bolton also said onWednesday naval mines "almost certainly from Iran" were used toattack oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates this month, and warned Tehranagainst conducting new operations.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissedBolton's remarks as a "ludicrous claim".