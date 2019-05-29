Iraqi court sentences French ISIS member, one Tunisian to death

2019/05/29 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An Iraqi court sentenced two men, a French citizen and a Tunisian, to death on Wednesday after finding them guilty of joining ISIS.
The latest ruling brings the total number of French citizens
facing the death penalty to seven, with another five French men due to stand
trial next week on the same charges, and when they will likely face the same
fate, he said."They all worked in the same terror group, the same
evidence that was enough to convict the others is there to warrant the death
penalty, but it is up to the judge," said the prosecutor, who requested
anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday
that France was intensifying diplomatic efforts to prevent six of its citizens
being executed in Iraq after they were sentenced to death for belonging to
ISIS.Iraq is conducting trials of thousands of suspected ISIS fighters, including hundreds of foreigners, with many arrested as the
group's strongholds crumbled throughout Iraq.The French government has refused to take back ISIS
fighters and their wives, although a handful of children have been repatriated.
It has called the adults "enemies" of the nation, saying they should
face justice either in Syria or Iraq.With no recognized legal system in the Kurdish Syrian areas,
Western countries have not opposed the transfer of some jihadists from the
region to Iraq to face justice. More than a dozen French jihadists have already
been transferred.The men sentenced this week were extradited to Iraq in
February and military sources at the time said that 14 French citizens were
among 280 Iraqi and foreign detainees handed over by the US-backed Syrian
Democratic Forces (SDF).
