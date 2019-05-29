Home › Baghdad Post › Netanyahu's Likud says it has control of half of parliament

2019/05/29 | 21:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative Likud party said on Wednesday it had signed up 60 of parliament's 120 lawmakers for a potential coalition, still short of a majority as a midnight deadline to form a new Israeli government loomed.The announcement was immediate contested, however, by the Kulanu party, one of Likud's presumed allies. "Kulanu has not signed a coalition deal," it said on Twitter.