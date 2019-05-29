Home › Baghdad Post › Khamenei says Tehran will not negotiate with US - official website

Khamenei says Tehran will not negotiate with US - official website

2019/05/29 | 21:50



Iran will not negotiate over its nuclear and missile programs with the United States, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, after President Hassan Rouhani signalled talks with Washington might be possible if sanctions were lifted.



Khamenei was quoted as saying on his website: "We said before that we will not negotiate with America, because negotiation has no benefit and carries harm."











