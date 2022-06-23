BGC Exports first Semi-Refrigerated LPG Shipment

2022/06/23 | 18:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Basrah Gas Company (BGC) has exported its first semi-refrigerated liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipment from Umm Qasr jetty.The General Manager of BGC, Malcolm Mays, said the export of the first shipment of semi-refrigerated liquid gas is a great and historical achievement for Basra Gas Company, noting that this came as a […]

