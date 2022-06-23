2022/06/23 | 18:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Finance has directed the Agricultural Cooperative Bank to postpone the payment of debts owed by farmers for a period of two years.Dr.Ali Allawi (pictured) said: "Based on Article Thirteen of the Food Security Law, it was decided to postpone for a period of two years the collection […]

read more Iraq Postpones the payment of Debts owed by Farmers first appeared on Iraq Business News.