Iraq Postpones the payment of Debts owed by Farmers
2022/06/23 | 18:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Finance has directed the Agricultural Cooperative Bank to postpone the payment of debts owed by farmers for a period of two years.

Dr.

Ali Allawi (pictured) said: "Based on Article Thirteen of the Food Security Law, it was decided to postpone for a period of two years the collection […]

