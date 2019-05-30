Iraqi PM visits Qatar, meets with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

2019/05/30 | 09:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi (L) shakes hands with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Doha, Qatar, May 29, 2019. Photo: Courtesy/diwan.gov.qa
DOHA,— Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday paid an official visit to Qatar and held talks with Qatari leaders aimed at boosting ties between the two countries.
A statement by Abdul Mahdi’s office said that during the several-hour visit of the Iraqi prime minister to Qatar, the two sides signed two memorandums of understanding in the cultural, scientific and educational fields.
During his meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Abdul Mahdi asserted “Iraq’s keenness to build cooperative relations with Qatar in various fields, especially in the economy, construction, investment and services,” according to the statement.
For his part, the Qatari emir said that his country is ready to cooperate with Iraq in all fields, and to expand investment and work together to provide facilities for citizens and businessmen in both countries, the statement said.
It also said that a joint Iraqi-Qatari committee held an extensive meeting to discuss ways to enhance cooperation, as well as oil and electricity development.
On Wednesday afternoon, Abdul Mahdi paid a visit to Qatar to hold talks with Qatari leaders over regional developments and means to promote bilateral ties.
Hours later, Abdul Mahdi and his accompanying delegation returned to Baghdad ending the visit that came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, after U.S. President Donald Trump decided not to re-issue the sanctions waivers for major importers to continue buying Iran’s oil when they expired in early May.
Last week, Abdul Mahdi said Iraq would send delegations to the United States and Iran to ease the tension in the Middle East.
The United States has also increased its military buildup in the region recently by deploying an aircraft carrier, bombers and anti-missile systems, citing a threat of Iranian attack.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, xinhuanet.com
