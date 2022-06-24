Khor Mor gas field attacked again

2022/06/24 | 22:56 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

The processing facilities run by the Sharjah-based company Dana Gas at the Khor Mor field in Iraqi Kurdistan.



(BEN VAN HEUVELEN/Iraq Oil Report)

SULAIMANIYA - A mortar shell fired from an undisclosed location landed within the perimeter of the Khor Mor gas field on Friday, the second attack in three days.

The attack did not cause any damage or casualties, according to multiple industry and security officials.



Industry officials also said production was not affected at the field, which supplies gas feedstock responsible for the vast majority of electricity production in the Kurdistan region.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.