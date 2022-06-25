Turkish intelligence eliminates top PKK terrrorist in northern Iraq

2022/06/25 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated a senior PKK terrorist in an operation in the Sulaymaniyah district in northern Iraq, reports said Friday.

The terrorist, identified as Delal Azizoğlu, codenamed “Raperin,” had been staying in the city upon the PKK’s instructions, security sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He joined the terrorist group in 1992 and participated in the PKK’s activities in Diyarkabakır and Europe.



He was elected as an executive member of the so-called Kurdistan National Congress in Brussels in 2001.



He was responsible for a number of illegal PKK protests in Europe, the sources added.

The terrorist was also the so-called head of PAJK, the women’s branch of the PKK and had been carrying out activities in Syria.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also conducted operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat.



The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, the Turkish military eliminated 18 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring, Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield regions in northern Syria on Friday, the Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists had been planning to carry out attacks, the ministry said.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).